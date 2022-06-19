Share
Biden Responds to His Bicycle Fall, Nobody Was Prepared for What He Did Next

 By Grant Atkinson  June 19, 2022 at 12:55pm
After his surprising fall off a bicycle in Delaware on Saturday, Biden set out to prove he was not physically injured from the incident.

According to Fox News, a White House official issued a statement after Biden’s stumble on Saturday and ensured Americans the president was okay.

“The President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine,” the official said. “No medical attention is needed. The President looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.”

On Saturday evening, Biden seemingly tried to prove his health while walking out of a church service he was attending.

In a video shared on Twitter, a reporter could be heard asking Biden how he was feeling, apparently referring to his fall earlier in the day. Biden proceeded to hop around three times in a demonstration that he was not injured.

“Good, there you go,” the reporter responded.

The initial video of Biden’s fall looked concerning, and conservatives including Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec questioned whether he had sustained an injury.

Are you still concerned about Biden's health?

“Is Biden ok?” Posobiec wrote on Twitter. “Seriously…”

While the White House assured everyone Biden was not injured, this did not eliminate the concern about the health implications of Biden’s fall. Washington Times columnist Tim Young said the stumble was especially concerning given the circumstances.

“Biden didn’t fall off his bike like a normal person.. he had stopped and was trying to stand when he tipped over… it’s way worse,” Young wrote.

Meanwhile, Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy poked fun at people who suggested Biden’s fall was not out of the ordinary for bike riders.

“With the amount of bike apologists coming outta the woodwork to defend Biden saying falling on your skull happens all the time you’d think they’d ban bicycles in this country,” Portnoy wrote. “People out here making it seem like bike riding is more dangerous than swimming with Sharks.”

While Biden hopping outside of church was a good sign given the initial concern about his physical status, quelling the broader concerns about his health may prove to be a much more difficult task.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation