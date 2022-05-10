Biden Reveals Bold New Plan to Fight Sky-High Inflation: Blame GOP for Not Having Plan to Fight Inflation

With inflation continuing to ravage everyday Americans, President Joe Biden once again refused to take full responsibility for the disastrous American economy he has created.

According to Reuters, Biden addressed Americans’ concerns about inflation in a speech on Tuesday.

“I know that families all across America are hurting because of inflation,” Biden said, according to White House transcripts. “I want every American to know that I am taking inflation very seriously, and it’s my top domestic priority.”

Despite these promises, Biden made seemingly every excuse he could think of for the inflation surge. He cited the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as reasons for inflation, Reuters reported.

When asked if his administration was to blame, Biden said the Democrats held the power in “all three branches of government.”

BIDEN: “We control all three branches of government.” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HwInNeYFKm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

This is not a true statement. The three branches of government are the executive, legislative and judicial branches. Democrats control the first two, but the judicial branch is set up so that no party “controls” it.

Biden was probably trying to say his party controlled the presidency and both chambers of Congress, but those are only two of the three branches of government.

Furthermore, while Biden seemed to be accepting responsibility for inflation with this answer, he went on to blame Republicans for not having a plan to fix it.

He cited Republicans’ loyalty to former President Donald Trump as the reason the Democrats have not been able to address inflation, Reuters reported. This is another dubious claim.

Most of the proposals Republicans in Congress have prevented from passing are exorbitant spending bills from the Biden administration.

Many conservatives feel the Biden administration fueled the inflation surge by artificially injecting huge swaths of money into the economy during the pandemic, so the suggestion that spending more money would somehow fix inflation is certainly contested.

Biden also cited a controversial plan for Florida GOP Rep. Rick Scott as evidence that Republicans’ plan to fix inflation is to “increase taxes on the middle-class families.”

This is a debunked lie. “The Republican plan is to increase taxes on the middle-class families.” pic.twitter.com/XBWCNtDmYr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

This claim was fact-checked by The National Desk in April, and it was found to be false.

While some high-profile Republicans, including GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel praised Scott’s plan, others like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposed it.

“Biden is falsely pointing the finger at all congressional Republicans for wanting to raise taxes on the middle class,” the National Desk reported. “Meanwhile, he has plans to raise taxes.”

The outlet said Biden’s current proposal would raise the tax rate from 37 to 39.6 percent on Americans who make $400,000 or more. In addition, he proposed a 7 percent increase on the corporate tax, which would likely affect the middle class as corporations would raise prices to offset the tax increase.

Many social media users did not buy Biden’s attempt to blame Republicans for inflation. Instead, they said he should take responsibility for his own actions.

“It’s simple,” one user wrote. “Stop spending money. Stop sending millions to Ukraine. Not that complicated to figure out.”

It’s simple. Stop spending money. Stop sending millions to Ukraine. Not that complicated to figure out. — Alex the Incarri 🏴‍☠️ (@CrunkOnTheRocks) May 10, 2022

Others pointed out that Biden is the president and the Democrats hold the majority in both the House and the Senate, so they are the party who should be held responsible for devising a plan.

Biden is president. His plan is what matters right now. — Tim O’Brien (@Timobns) May 10, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: Democrats control both the House and Senate. — ✨Saurosaur✨ (@Nud3ants) May 10, 2022

Biden can make excuses all he wants, but Americans understand he and his party are responsible for the current economic disaster.

