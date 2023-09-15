Biden Ridiculously Claims Republicans Want to Impeach Him 'to Shut Down the Government'

President Joe Biden claimed earlier this week that Republicans are scheming to impeach him as part of a broader plan to “shut down the government.”

Biden did not elaborate on the claim, but he did invoke Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia as being one of a number of people he said were coming after him.

The president was addressing supporters at a campaign event in McLean, Virginia, on Wednesday when he addressed the elephant in the room — an impeachment inquiry ordered by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Look, before I close, I want to say a word about impeachment,” Biden said. “It was pointed out to me today that Marjorie Taylor Greene, the first day she was elected, said, ‘First thing we want to do is impeach Biden.’”

Biden continued and said he does not know why House Republicans would want to impeach him.

“Well, I tell you what, I don’t know quite why, but they just knew they wanted to impeach me,” he said. “And now, the best I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to shut down the government.”

He said he is not worried about being impeached and claimed he is working tirelessly on behalf of the country.

“So, look – look, I’ve got a job to do,” Biden said. “Everybody always asks about impeachment.”

He concluded, “I get up every day – not a joke – not focused on impeachment. I’ve got a job to do. I’ve got to deal with the issues that affect the American people every single solitary day.”

The comments were the first time Biden had publicly addressed the prospect of being impeached.

McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry following months of investigations by House Republicans.

The investigations are in relation to Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings.

House Republicans such as James Comer of Kentucky have claimed they have evidence Biden was part of an influence-peddling scheme.

Comer has said bank records show potential impropriety and illegality regarding how the Biden’s conducted business in Ukraine, China and in other countries.

The Kentucky Republican and the chair of the House Oversight Committee intends to pursue more bank records from the president, his son and his brother James Biden, Fox News reported.

Comer also wants to speak to former business associates of the first son.

Biden has denied any involvement in Hunter’s business deals.

One government source in a redacted FBI document that was given to Republicans in Congress over the summer features testimony from a source who claimed that as vice president, Biden was directly involved in business in Ukraine.

