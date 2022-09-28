Parler Share
News
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Biden Rings 3 Florida Officials as Hurricane Ian Nears Shore, Misses the Most Important One of All

 By Jack Davis  September 27, 2022 at 5:40pm
Parler Share

As Hurricane Ian whirled toward Florida, the Democratic president who invoked unity in his election campaign bypassed a Republican governor who has been critical of his policies while discussing emergency planning with local leaders.

Instead of speaking to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis himself, Biden delegated the task to Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

On Tuesday, Biden spoke with two Democrats — Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch — and one Republican — Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard — the White House press secretary said during a briefing the same day.

During the briefing, Criswell said she spoke with DeSantis on Friday.

When asked if Biden and DeSantis would talk, Criswell said, “As far as the conversation, the president directed me to contact the governor early on,” adding, “My regional administrator is with the governor right now.”

Trending:
Pro-Vaccine Immunologist Gets Jabbed Then Starts Feeling Worse ... CT Scans Confirm Absolute Nightmare

When asked why Biden did not call DeSantis, Criswell replied, “The president is very focused on making sure that the federal family has the right resources available to support this.”

In response to further questions about Biden declining to speak with DeSantis, Criswell said, “We do not bring politics into our ability to respond to these disasters.”

One reporter asked whether communication between Biden and DeSantis has any impact on how FEMA operates.

“Zero,” Criswell replied.

In comments shared on Twitter by Florida’s Voice, DeSantis brushed the issue aside, saying, “You got people’s lives at stake. You got their property at stake. We don’t have time for pettiness. We gotta work together to make sure we’re doing the best job for them. So my phone line is open.”

On Tuesday, DeSantis urged those in Hurricane Ian’s potential path to evacuate, according to the New York Post.

“What we have here is really historic storm surge and flooding potential,” DeSantis said. “In some areas there will be catastrophic flooding and life-threatening storm surges.”

Related:
Biden's DOT Approves Nationwide EV Charging Network, But Not All States Are Happy

According to WYFF-TV, the storm is expected to hit Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina after it hits Florida.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Biden Rings 3 Florida Officials as Hurricane Ian Nears Shore, Misses the Most Important One of All
Biden Administration Announces Push to Mandate a Significant Change to Food Labels
Trump Regains a Spot in 'Forbes 400' Wealth Ranking; Mark Zuckerberg Plummets Down List Thanks to Cataclysmic Losses
Prince Harry and Meghan Hoped to Live at Windsor Castle, Then the Queen Crushed Their Dreams: Report
Gas Prices Start Rising Again Just in Time for Election, Skyrocket to Painful New Heights
See more...

Conversation