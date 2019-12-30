SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Biden Ripped 'Irrational' Texas Law That Allowed Guns in Churches

×
By Joe Saunders
Published December 30, 2019 at 8:56am
Print

Who’s rational now?

While sane Americans are applauding the quick thinking and brave actions of the congregants at a Texas church who doubled as a security force Sunday to bring down an active gunman obviously intent on mass murder, former Vice President Joe Biden is left trying to explain a statement from September in which he criticized a Texas law that made it legal for the congregants to be armed in the first place.

It doesn’t make the Democratic presidential front-runner look too sharp.


As CBS News reported in September, the Texas law was passed in direct response to the November 2017 mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

TRENDING: After Biden Claims He's in Debt and Unemployed, Court Finds His $2.5 Mil Hollywood Home

In that shooting, a gunman killed 26 members of the congregation before being confronted by an armed Sutherland Springs resident outside the church.

By contrast, Sunday’s shooting ended in seconds when congregants of the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement took matters — and their weapons — into their own hands.

The gunman, who had not been officially identified, was killed almost immediately. Tragically, he managed to kill two people in the church first, but as the church’s senior minister told reporters at a news conference, it could have been “much worse.”

“I am thankful that our government has allowed us a way to protect ourselves,” Britt Farmer said. “Please continue to pray for the West Freeway Church family.”

If Democrats like Biden were in charge in Texas, of course, the government would not have allowed members of the congregation to protect themselves.

“It is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, it is irrational what they’re doing,” the Democratic front-runner said in that September interview.

If anyone looks rational after Sunday’s events, it’s not Biden.

Sure, liberals can argue that stricter gun laws might have prevented the gunman from being armed in the first place, but as any rational person understands, criminals by definition don’t obey laws.

RELATED: Hecklers Hit Biden on Multiple Different Issues During Campaign Rally Gone Wrong

When Biden’s comments resurfaced Sunday, it didn’t go well for him on social media.

That last one sums it up.

Do you think this comment will hurt Joe Biden’s election prospects?

In the wake of every shooting incident, liberals clamor for laws to further restrict the Second Amendment rights of Americans to defend themselves — and the results have been worse than useless.

After the 2017 shooting, Texas lawmakers did exactly the opposite — and the results were on display Sunday, when innumerable lives were saved by good guys with guns confronting a bad guy committed to killing.

Joe Biden’s Democratic fan base might be cheering his comments criticizing the Texas law, but the sane part of America will know exactly how irrational he sounds.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American







Trump Voted Co-'Most Admired Man' in US and That's Big Trouble for Democrats in 2020
Biden Ripped 'Irrational' Texas Law That Allowed Guns in Churches
Dems Are in 'Total Panic': Ted Cruz Mocks Pelosi 'Threat' To Withhold Articles of Impeachment
'Evasive' Pelosi Cuts Off Impeachment Questions After Mitch McConnell Rips House's 'Shoddy Work'
Impeachment Is Already Backfiring on Democrats: Republican Fundraising Soars to Record Levels
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×