Biden Rips Off Year-Old Avenatti Line, Attacks Trump 70-Plus Times During Speech

Democrats in Iowa applauded a familiar-sounding slogan during presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s speech Tuesday as he mentioned President Donald Trump more than 70 times.

On Tuesday, the former vice president slammed Trump’s famous “Make America Great Again” slogan with one that came straight from disbarred lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Biden told the crowd in Davenport, “[Trump] says, ‘Let’s make America great again.’ Let’s make America America again.”

Fox News reports Avenatti praised Biden for the use of the slogan, saying on Twitter, “Since I won’t be using it, I’m happy [Joe Biden] is using ‘Let’s Make America America Again.’ Because it’s a damn good slogan and message.”

Avenatti used the phrase earlier when endorsing Biden for president.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Shuts Down Atheist’s Attack on ‘In God We Trust’ Motto

He tweeted, “I am extremely happy that [Joe Biden] has decided to enter the race.”

“He offers Dems the very best chance in 2020, especially in key states. He has the fight, intelligence and fortitude to beat Trump and begin to make America, America again.”

Avenatti said that Biden had his “enthusiastic support.”

Fox News noted that Avenatti used the line other times during a 2018 BBC interview.

Do you think Joe Biden will be the 2020 Democratic nominee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 40% (50 Votes) 60% (75 Votes)

The slogan caught the attention of Newsweek, which prompted the publication to ask Avenatti if that would be his campaign slogan if he ran for president.

The former lawyer once tossed around the idea of running as a contender for the Democratic nomination before he was indicted earlier this year on dozens of charges.

During his speech Tuesday, Biden took the time to not only reiterate the “Make America America Again” slogan, but to slam President Trump dozens of times.

Axios reports that Biden specifically mentioned the president 76 times in his prepared speech.

As Trump got word that Biden was planning on mentioning him that many times, he told reporters that Biden’s whole campaign strategy is just “to hit Trump.”

RELATED: Biden Attacks Trump’s Foreign Policy But Former VP’s Record Draws Heavy Fire from Own Party

“Look, when a man has to mention my name 76 times in his speech, that means he’s in trouble,” the president said.

The jabs between the two contenders came as both Biden and Trump hosted dueling events in Iowa.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.