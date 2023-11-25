In yet another sign that President Joe Biden’s anemic foreign policy isn’t producing the results he might like, the Juche regime in North Korea is rearing its ugly head again — with the help of Moscow, as well.

In a move that got lost during a hectic news week — not to mention the Thanksgiving holiday — North Korea celebrated a spy satellite launch by basically spitting on a recent agreement it had signed with South Korea.

According to the BBC, the state-run North Korean news outlet Korea Central News Agency reported the spy satellite was launched on Tuesday, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un saying it had “propelled the country into a new era of space power.”

The real story is that this was the first successful launch after two failed attempts in May and August, something the KCNA was apparently less willing to tout.

However, North Korea also made it clear where it stood with its southern neighbor.

“From now on, our army will never be bound by the September 19 North-South Military Agreement,” a statement from the country’s defense ministry said, according to Reuters.

The deal is better known as the Comprehensive Military Agreement, signed in 2018.

“We will withdraw the military steps, taken to prevent military tension and conflict in all spheres including ground, sea and air, and deploy more powerful armed forces and new-type military hardware in the region along the Military Demarcation Line,” the statement said.

Reuters also noted that the launch came after “a rare trip by [Kim] to Russia, during which President Vladimir Putin vowed to help Pyongyang build satellites.”

Will there be another war between the Koreas? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 83% (546 Votes) No: 17% (111 Votes)

And, in the least surprising move possible in this scenario, North Korea blamed South Korea for its decision to withdraw from the Comprehensive Military Agreement, accusing South Korea of breaking it itself and holding it “wholly accountable in case an irretrievable clash breaks out.”

Now, there are a number of differences between 2018 and 2023, both on the Korean Peninsula and in the rest of the world.

One of the biggest differences? The U.S. president.

Keep in mind that, before his 2018 summit with then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Kim credited his summit with then-U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore, in part, as the reason both parties were at the table.

“Thanks to that, the political situation in the region has stabilized and I expect more advanced results,” Kim said at the time.

This might not be worth remarking on if it weren’t part of a trend: Things are exponentially worse for America, geopolitically, than they were four years ago, in nearly every corner of the world.

In Eastern Europe, Putin is trying to reassemble the Soviet Union with Ukraine as the first target. That Russia hasn’t conquered it yet has had nothing to do with the U.S. administration’s projected strength in any meaningful way.

In China, Beijing has become more clear about its designs on Taiwan and the South China Sea. Furthermore, while it’s no secret that Russia is behind North Korea, it’s also no secret that the Chinese Communist Party has stayed mostly behind Russia in its attempt to foment conflict, for obvious reasons.

In Israel, Hamas murdered innocent Israelis and the American left can’t seem to make up its mind as to whether this was a bad thing or not. The Biden administration has to appease this base as well as acknowledge the self-evident fact that terrorism is terrorism.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has been in power for several years now — with predictable results.

In every one of these cases, things were better four years ago — when we had a president who projected strength against every one of our geopolitical adversaries. To say that there’s no association between those two things is to close one’s eyes to the realities of geopolitics.

It’s worth remembering that the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea is one of the most heavily militarized places on earth and North Korea is easily the most politically irresponsible and unstable nuclear power in the world.

If war does break out, it won’t just be North Korea to blame, but the U.S. administration that enabled it through projected weakness.

