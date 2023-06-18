Share
Biden Rocked by Damning New Poll as Americans Reveal How They Really Feel

 By Jack Davis  June 18, 2023 at 8:08am
God save the campaign.

Two days after President Joe Biden mystified a crowd by ending a rambling series of remarks with “God save the Queen” a poll from the U.K. Daily Mail said Biden’s age is becoming an albatross around his neck as he seeks a second term.

A new DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners poll of likely general election voters found that 71 percent said Biden is too old to lead the nation.

Among Democrats, 49 percent said the gaffe-prone president is too old. The poll found that 94 percent of Republicans and 71 percent of independents agreed.

“There are few things that unite American voters, but there is one: the belief that Biden is too old to be president,” James Johnson, co-founder of J.L. Partners, which conducted the poll, said.

“Decisive margins across all age groups, ethnic groups, and political parties agree with the sentiment,” he said.

Johnson noted that the poll found substantial numbers of Americans said they are worse off since Biden became president.

“And worryingly for the current president, those most likely to say they are worse off under Biden’s policies include groups with disproportionate impact come an election: independent voters and 45-64 year olds,” he said.

Overall, the poll found that 52 percent of respondents said they are worse off under Biden than before he took office.

The poll was conducted from June 12 to June 15 among 1,000 likely general election voters. The poll’s margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

One expert said Biden has to disprove his critics, or he will fail.

“The principal stumbling block to a second term for Joe Biden is the widespread perception that he is simply too old to serve effectively for a second term,” said Bill Galston, a former policy adviser to President Bill Clinton, according to the Guardian.

“He has to run a vigorous campaign, and there’s no time like the present to be out and about, and to begin pushing back against the perception that he’s going to run another basement campaign because he doesn’t have the energy to do anything else,” he said.

Norman Solomon, sponsor of the Step Aside Joe! campaign, said, “this Biden campaign is on a collision course with disaster. Nobody knows for sure, but there are so many signs from the polling, from his public appearances, from the footage that is catnip for the Fox News world that, literally and figuratively, Biden is stumbling.”

“Instead of being in denial and being like the crowd in the story The Emperor’s New Clothes, Democrats, including members of Congress and movers and shakers at the Democratic National Committee, still have an opportunity to step up. But instead, with very few exceptions, they’re simply fawning at the president,” he said.

