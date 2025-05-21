Biden Running With Cancer, Obvious Dementia - It Was All Tied to Kamala Harris the Whole Time

Daily Wire Host Matt Walsh has a dark theory about Democrat’s strategy during the 2024 election cycle — it all came down to electing former Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Sunday, former President Joe Biden’s office released news that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone.

Given Biden’s time in office would undoubtedly see him make a number of doctor’s visits and be subject to a physical, everyone justifiably assumed that Biden and his inner circle had known about this diagnosis for many years but chose not to make it public.

The implications of making sure a diagnosis did not become public are obvious, as a deadly form of cancer in someone running for president would completely undermine his reelection prospects.

After Biden’s poor performance opposite President Donald Trump in a June debate, Democrats had no choice but to push the president out of the race and insert Harris as their nominee.

Walsh posted to social media platform X Sunday what he believes was actually the original plan:

“Their plan to engineer the first female president was to push through a cancer-riddled dementia patient, get him re-elected by whatever means necessary, let him die, and then have her take over,” Walsh wrote.

Essentially, Walsh opines Democrats planned to run a dying man with a condition voters were not aware of along with Harris.

While voters would be voting for another Biden/Harris term regardless, Democrats knew this diabolical subterfuge would usher in the Harris presidency as Biden’s cancer would end his life in office, allowing her to take the job.

The only reason that plan changed was due to Biden’s utterly disastrous debate performance, at which point the only hand left for the Democrats to play was to nominate Harris on her own.

In either scenario, a Harris presidency was always the end goal, Biden health issues be damned.

If anything, this casts a rather firm link between Harris — as both a candidate and concept of “first female president” — and the clearly tortuous final stretch of Biden’s presidential term.

(It’s enough to even draw sympathy for Biden from President Donald Trump, for crying out loud.)

Of course, without evidence this is purely an opinion, but Walsh’s take just makes too much sense.

Biden’s cognitive health also comes into play as Walsh states here. Even without the devastating cancer, anyone with an unbiased bone in their body could see that the president simply wasn’t playing with a full deck of cards.

Americans were told ad nauseum that Biden was mentally sharp and capable of doing the job. Had his debate performance gone better against Trump, perhaps Democrats would have gone with their original plan — a horrifying thought.

Let’s not forget, this is a party who wants anyone and everyone to vote by any means necessary. Legal or illegal, in-person or mail-in, dead or alive, Democrats want to get the vote out.

Further, Harris is a mixed-race woman. She would be the first in the Oval Office. Given that party’s worship of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, going to such devious lengths to make her president is not far-fetched.

If those points are established, and they are, is it really beyond them to do what Walsh said they did to a cancer-stricken octogenarian?

