President Joe Biden was bundled off to a secure location on Saturday after an unauthorized airplane entered the airspace around Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The president and first lady Jill Biden were hustled off to a fire station, according to Fox News.

First, a small white private plane was seen above Biden’s beach house, according to a report from CBS.

Two military jets were soon seen in the sky.

This is picture of the president’s motorcade pulling into fire station. The SUV with the president went right inside the building and then Secret Service began clearing the area. @cbsnews pic.twitter.com/CypdtPvIWR — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022

Chief Snyder says POTUS & FLOTUS remained in SUV as it sat in this station garage. The two did not get out. The chief says his department has had drills with Secret Service to evacuate POTUS to this location in case of emergency. pic.twitter.com/mFU0WPeYKU — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) June 4, 2022



The Secret Service later explained what took place.

“Shortly before 1 p.m. today a privately owned aircraft entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Delaware after mistakenly entering a secured area,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement, according to CNN.

Should presidents spend more time in Washington? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 94% (2959 Votes) No: 6% (176 Votes)

“The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace,” he said.

The pilot, the statement said, had made a major error.

“Preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance. The United States Secret Service will be interviewing the pilot,” he said.

“Precautionary security measures were taken but there was no significant threat to the protectee,” CNN said it was told by the Secret Service.

The Bidens are expected to be in Delaware through Sunday, according to the Cape Gazette. First lady Jill Biden celebrated her 71st birthday on Friday.

The weekend will add to Biden’s record-setting pace of being away from the White House, according to the Washington Examiner.

Biden has spent about 188 full or partial days away from the White House, with 130 in Delaware, 52 at Camp David, and six in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Based on that pace, Biden will end a four-year term with 553 days away from the White House.

That puts him on track to far outpace former President Donald Trump, who spent 381 days away from the White House. Former President Barack Obama spent 328 days away from the White House during his two terms. Former President George W. Bush spent 1,020 days away from the White House over two terms. If Biden were to serve two terms at his current out-of-Washington pace, he would top Bush by being gone for 1,106 days.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.