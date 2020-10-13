Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday shrugged aside a poll of Americans saying they are better off now than they were when Biden was vice president in the Obama administration.

During an interview with Kyle Inskeep of WKRC-TV in Cincinnati, Biden was informed that a Gallup poll showed that 56 percent of Americans said they were better off now, under President Donald Trump’s leadership, than four years ago.

Inskeep then asked the Democrat why those people should vote for him over Trump.

“Well if they think that, they probably shouldn’t,” Biden said.

WKRC hadn’t posted the interview on its social media pages by Tuesday morning, but others shared it on Twitter.

“56% of Americans said that they are better off today than they were 4 years ago under the Obama-Biden administration. Why should they vote for you?” Biden: Well if they think that, they probably shouldn’t pic.twitter.com/upKO1TMMZy — Jewish Deplorable 🇺🇸 (@TrumpJew) October 13, 2020

Biden went on to argue with the poll’s findings and criticize the respondents as forgetful.

“Fifty-four percent of the American people think they’re better off economically today than they were under our administration. Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly, and in addition to that, we have a president who doesn’t share the values of most Americans,” he said.

Gallup’s survey, reported Oct. 7, found that despite the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, 56 percent of those polled said they were better off now than four years ago, while 32 percent said they were not.

The survey showed that Americans were more upbeat after three-and-a-half years under Trump than at almost four years under former President Barack Obama.

Gallup noted only 45 percent of those surveyed in December 2012 said that their economic lives had improved since Obama was elected in 2008.

Trump’s number also topped that of former President George W. Bush. A Gallup survey near the end of Bush’s term found that 47 percent of Americans said their economic lives were better than four years previous to being surveyed.

The president has called his poll support “amazing.”

“The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing!” Trump tweeted Oct. 8.

The Gallup Poll has just come out with the incredible finding that 56% of you say that you are better off today, during a pandemic, than you were four years ago (OBiden). Highest number on record! Pretty amazing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

In an email to CNN, Trump spokesman Steve Guest said, “This is a direct result of President Trump’s policies. The American people are resilient, and they know they have a fighter in President Trump at the White House who spends every day working for them.”

Biden’s comment that some Americans probably shouldn’t vote for him is a familiar refrain, according to Forbes.

He last used the line in May in discussing allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Joe Biden’s message to Voters: “If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.” pic.twitter.com/qjdjU6CcDc — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 15, 2020



The former vice president said voters who believed her “probably shouldn’t vote for me,” adding, “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

