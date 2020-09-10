GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas responded to a tweet from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden saying Americans deserve a president who tells the truth by noting how often the former vice president and his old boss, Barack Obama, have not.

Crenshaw highlighted one of the big whoppers of the Obama administration that centered on the Affordable Care Act: “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”

A related Obama claim, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it,” was rated by Politifact as the “Lie of the Year” in 2013 following ACA’s implementation, which was largely delayed until after Obama’s 2012 presidential re-election campaign.

Crenshaw tweeted a number of Biden statements that Politifact has determined to be false.

Now do “if you like your doctor you can keep them,” and also this 👇 https://t.co/P7jJDrpoxM pic.twitter.com/HGQHcpov3T — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) September 10, 2020

One of them was the Democratic nominee’s claim earlier this month that he was the first person to call for invoking the Defense Production Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politifact reported that in late February, over two weeks before Biden is known to have suggested the move, President Donald Trump’s health and human services secretary, Alex Azar, said at a White House roundtable for the media, “We will use the Defense Production Act as necessary to enable that our contracts go to the front of the line on contracting. That is an authority that we have, and we intend to use it to acquire anything that we need to acquire.”

On March 17, the day before Biden first publicly mentioned it, Trump said his administration was prepared to invoke the Defense Production Act, if necessary, to ramp up domestic production of the medical supplies needed to combat the coronavirus.

On March 18, the president issued an executive order invoking the legislation, specifically prioritizing the production of “personal protective equipment and ventilators.”

Politifact said it received no response when it asked the Biden campaign to provide a comment from the Democratic candidate that predated March 18.

Another topic Crenshaw pointed to that was identified by the fact-checker was a July attempt by Biden to push a false narrative about Trump and racism.

“No U.S. presidents elected before Donald Trump were racist,” Biden said.

The first problem with that statement is Trump has both a record of lifting up minorities and many friends, from different races, who say the charge of racism simply is not true.

Further, if you want a good, solid example of a racist president, look no further than Democrat Woodrow Wilson, who resegregated much of the federal government and screened the pro-Ku Klux Klan film “Birth of a Nation” at the White House.

In the 1960s, Lyndon Johnson regularly threw around racial slurs, including frequently using the N-word, according to MSNBC.

Robert Parker, Johnson’s sometime chauffeur, recounted how Johnson refused to call him by his name, instead using words such as “boy” or “n—–.”

While serving in the Senate, Biden worked with segregationists — Democrats, of course — and in the 1970s he opposed student busing programs, the primary means of desegregating public schools.

Another lie, this time by Biden’s campaign, according to Politifact, is that Trump described COVID-19 as the Democrats’ “new hoax.”

The Biden campaign clipped together two separate pieces of video for a campaign ad, with Trump first saying in late February “coronavirus” and then saying “the Democrats new hoax.”

Politifact reported, “The video makes it seem like Trump is calling the disease itself a hoax, which he hasn’t done. The words are Trump’s, but the editing is Biden’s.”

Just Wednesday, the former vice president tore into Trump for the 6,114 “military COVID deaths” and 118,984 military infections on his watch.

The only problem was that according to the Pentagon, there have only been seven coronavirus deaths among the approximately 1.3 million Americans who serve in the military, and only a little over 40,000 have contracted COVID-19.

So Biden was only off by about 80,000.

The Democratic candidate’s campaign told CNN that Biden misspoke, accidentally citing Michigan’s numbers.

Of course, this whole line of attack by Biden about how presidents should tell the truth is based on Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward’s “bombshell” revelation that Trump said he was trying to play down the coronavirus earlier this year so as not to overly alarm the public.

At an event in Michigan on Wednesday, Biden charged that Trump “lied to the American people” about the virus.

“He knowingly and willingly lied about the threat it posed to the country for months. He had the information. He knew how dangerous it was. Now, while this deadly disease ripped through our nation, he failed to do his job on purpose. It was a life-and-death betrayal of the American people.”

Please.

Dr. Anthony Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the establishment media’s gold standard for truth-telling — told Fox News on Wednesday what Trump heard from him about the threat of COVID-19 is what the president communicated to the public.

Do you think Trump spoke plainly about the COVID-19 threat?

Fox News host John Roberts asked Fauci if he felt Trump played down the threat of the virus.

“No, I didn’t,” Fauci responded. “I didn’t get any sense that he was distorting anything. I mean in my discussions with him, they were always straightforward about the concerns that we had. We related that to him. And when he would go out, I’d hear him discussing the same sort of things.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: President Trump told the American public “the reality of what was going on”https://t.co/u4qWQ7AjDT pic.twitter.com/jdErmGZCbD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 9, 2020

“He would often say, ‘We just got through with a briefing with the group from the task force,’ and would talk about it. So it may have happened, but I have not seen that kind of distortion.”

Trump rightly asked in a Thursday morning tweet why Woodward, if he truly thought he had bombshell audio from an interview the president knew was on the record, withheld it from the public from March until now.

Bob Woodward had my quotes for many months. If he thought they were so bad or dangerous, why didn’t he immediately report them in an effort to save lives? Didn’t he have an obligation to do so? No, because he knew they were good and proper answers. Calm, no panic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2020

Lives were at stake, and the president was not squaring the American people, according to Woodward and the Democrats, right?

The truth is the Trump administration’s response to the virus has been robust from the start, while Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others were downplaying it.

With less than two months to go before the election, we’ve entered silly season, and Biden and the Democrats are throwing everything they can at Trump in the hope that something sticks.

Good for Crenshaw for reminding voters how often Biden has been truth-challenged.

