Biden Says DACA Illegal Immigrants Are 'More Americans Than Most Americans,' Claims They Keep Social Security Afloat

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden recently insisted that Americans on Social Security owe illegal immigrants a vast debt.

During his appearance Monday in Reno, Nevada, Biden spoke of a “pathway to citizenship” for illegal immigrants currently in America and repeated his call for assisting participants of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Under DACA, which was created via executive order during the Obama administration, children of illegal immigrants were not deported as long as they registered and met certain conditions.

“I’m going to, once again, legalize all the DACA students. These DACA students are more Americans than most Americans are,” Biden said.

“No, I’m serious. Think about it. They come along and they’re 8 years old and [their] mom says they’re crossing the river,” he added, then imitating a child as he said, “No leave me here, mom, I don’t want to go.”

“They don’t know where they’re from. They’ve never been there. They’ve been good, decent citizens and they’re great additions,” Biden said.

Biden then insisted that Social Security is balanced on the back of illegal immigrants.

“You know our Social Security system is still solvent? Because of immigration. They didn’t cost us anything, they’re paying for it,” Biden said, “and that’s the reason why it’s moving.”

Biden had previously extolled the virtues of DACA participants during a campaign stop in Iowa.

“These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids — there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well, and they in fact have done very, very well,” Biden said last month.

“In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school,” he said.

“They believe the basic principles that we all share. I think they should be, in fact, put on a path to citizenship,” he said.

Biden’s support for DACA rubbed many on Twitter the wrong way:

Joe Biden says DACA Recipients are “more American than most Americans are”. Creepy @JoeBiden needs to pack it up… he’s done. https://t.co/Zn5I5vHgd6 — JustMyTooSense (@JustMyTooSense1) February 9, 2020

Is Joe Biden purposely trying to lose the Democrat nomination? He stated that DACA participants are more American than Americans are. Did these DACA people serve in our Armed Forces to protect America? I did! Now Biden promises to give them amnesty. — James Rauth (@budr0699) February 18, 2020

When Joe Biden says DACA students are more American than most Americans are, what he means is he judges people are by how likely they are to vote Democrat. — Jeff H. (@jkhgovols) February 18, 2020

A November 2019 report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that in 10.38 percent of 765,166 approved DACA cases, the individual involved had an arrest on their record.

It also noted that 38.71 percent of individuals requesting DACA status who were denied or had their status terminated also had an arrest.

The Trump administration has proposed ending DACA.

That action is now before the Supreme Court, according to The Washington Post.

