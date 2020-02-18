SECTIONS
News
Print

Biden Says DACA Illegal Immigrants Are 'More Americans Than Most Americans,' Claims They Keep Social Security Afloat

×
By Jack Davis
Published February 18, 2020 at 8:13am
Print

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden recently insisted that Americans on Social Security owe illegal immigrants a vast debt.

During his appearance Monday in Reno, Nevada, Biden spoke of a “pathway to citizenship” for illegal immigrants currently in America and repeated his call for assisting participants of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Under DACA, which was created via executive order during the Obama administration, children of illegal immigrants were not deported as long as they registered and met certain conditions.

“I’m going to, once again, legalize all the DACA students. These DACA students are more Americans than most Americans are,” Biden said.

“No, I’m serious. Think about it. They come along and they’re 8 years old and [their] mom says they’re crossing the river,” he added, then imitating a child as he said, “No leave me here, mom, I don’t want to go.”

TRENDING: Sen. Barrasso: Blood Drained from Schiff's Face as Trump Counsel Played Damning Clip

“They don’t know where they’re from. They’ve never been there. They’ve been good, decent citizens and they’re great additions,” Biden said.

Biden then insisted that Social Security is balanced on the back of illegal immigrants.

“You know our Social Security system is still solvent? Because of immigration. They didn’t cost us anything, they’re paying for it,” Biden said, “and that’s the reason why it’s moving.”

Do you think Joe Biden will be the Democratic presidential nominee?

Biden had previously extolled the virtues of DACA participants during a campaign stop in Iowa.

“These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids — there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well, and they in fact have done very, very well,” Biden said last month.

“In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school,” he said.

“They believe the basic principles that we all share. I think they should be, in fact, put on a path to citizenship,” he said.

Biden’s support for DACA rubbed many on Twitter the wrong way:

RELATED: Brawl Breaks Out at Bernie Sanders Rally When White Supporter Calls Black Supporter Racist for Pro-Gun Shirt

A November 2019 report from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said that in 10.38 percent of 765,166 approved DACA cases, the individual involved had an arrest on their record.

It also noted that 38.71 percent of individuals requesting DACA status who were denied or had their status terminated also had an arrest.

The Trump administration has proposed ending DACA.

That action is now before the Supreme Court, according to The Washington Post.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Famous Atheist Richard Dawkins Comes Under Fire for Touting Benefits of Eugenics
Biden Says DACA Illegal Immigrants Are 'More Americans Than Most Americans,' Claims They Keep Social Security Afloat
Steyer Accuses ABC Anchor of Pro-Trump Bias for Citing National Poll
Stacey Abrams Asserts Her Desire To Be Chosen as VP, Admits It Is 'Really Obnoxious for Me To Say That'
Bloomberg Under Fire After Video Surfaces of Him Insulting Farmers' Intelligence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×