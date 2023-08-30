Biden Says He'll 'Get in Touch' with McConnell After Freezing Episode, Bizarrely Deflects Re-Election Question

President Joe Biden is wishing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell well after the Kentucky Republican appeared to freeze up during a public event in his home state.

Biden extended his well wishes to McConnell in a Wednesday White House news conference regarding Maui wildfire relief.

Biden didn’t mention McConnell’s lapse or condition, merely stating that he was a friend in spite of their political disagreements.

“Mitch is a friend, as you know. Not a joke.”

The president expressed his desire to get in touch with McConnell.

“I’m going to try to get in touch with him later this afternoon.”

“I don’t know enough to know,” Biden stated in seeming reference to the 81-year-old’s condition.

Biden deflected an inquiry about McConnell running for re-election, instead gesturing to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and walking away from the dais.

McConnell became completely silent just after being asked a question about running for re-election in Covington, Kentucky.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We’ll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

This wasn’t McConnell’s first concerning lapse during a public speaking engagement.

The Republican Senate leader similarly froze while speaking about this year’s National Defense Authorization Act late last month — speaking in the halls of the Capitol.

McConnell is one year older than Biden — who himself is the oldest president in American history.

McConnell’s concerning lapses have spurred scrutiny over his continuing service as the leading Republican senator, with his critics questioning his fitness for the job.

Our nation is led by geriatrics in both parties who are out of touch with their voters and won’t live to see the damage they’re ravaging on the nation. Many, like Mitch McConnell, are physically unable to do their jobs. Retire. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 30, 2023

For goodness sake, the family, friends, and staff of Senators Feinstein and McConnell are doing them and our country a tremendous disservice. It’s time for term limits for Congress and the Supreme Court, and some basic human decency. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) August 30, 2023

A McConnell representative indicated that the senator “felt momentarily lightheaded” during the appearance in a statement provided to CNN, disclosing that he’d consult with a physician.

