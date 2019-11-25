Biden Says Graham Is 'About To Go Down,' Claims He'll Regret Ukraine Investigation 'His Whole Life'

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s request for information about Joe Biden’s son led to the former vice president claiming he was “disappointed” in his one-time Senate colleague.

Last week, the South Carolina Republican, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, requested that the State Department release any documents related to contacts between Biden, his son, Hunter Biden, and former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, according to Fox News.

During a CNN interview, Biden was asked about that request.

Biden tells @donlemon he’s “embarrassed by” Graham’s actions after senator asks Pompeo to turn over docs related to Hunter and Ukraine “Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden says, adding Trump is “holding power” over him pic.twitter.com/sjNjQV7Ogp — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 22, 2019

“They’re asking Lindsey Graham. They have him under their thumb right now. They know he knows if he comes out against Trump he’s got a real tough road for re-election,” said Biden, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.

“I am disappointed, and quite frankly I’m angered, by the fact — he knows me; he knows my son; he knows there’s nothing to this,” Biden said.

“Trump is now essentially holding power over him that even the Ukrainians wouldn’t yield to. The Ukrainians would not yield to, quote, ‘investigate Biden’ — there’s nothing to investigate about Biden or his son,” Biden said.

“Lindsey is about to go down in a way that I think he’s going to regret his whole life,” Biden said.

When interviewer Don Lemon asked Biden if he had a personal message for Graham, Biden said, “I say Lindsey, I just — I’m just embarrassed by what you’re doing, for you. I mean, my Lord.”

Biden’s comments drew a response from Rudy Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s attorney and who has played a significant role in unearthing information about Biden’s past activities in Ukraine.

“Biden: Lindsey Graham will “regret his whole life”! This reminds me of Biden’s decree to the media to silence me on September 29th. Now a threat to a US Senator. This is getting to be more and more like my old mafia cases. They sure do sound like crooks,” Giuliani tweeted.

Biden: Lindsey Graham will “regret his whole life”! This reminds me of Biden’s decree to the media to silence me on September 29th. Now a threat to a US Senator. This is getting to be more and more like my old mafia cases. They sure do sound like crooks. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 22, 2019

Giuliani also wrote to Graham in regard to Ukraine’s activities on behalf of Democrats in the 2016 election.

My letter to @LindseyGrahamSC These witnesses have direct (non-hearsay) evidence of Democrat criminal conspiracy with Ukrainians to prevent @realDonaldTrump from being President, and more. Taylor’s Embassy is uniformly refusing them visas. pic.twitter.com/LZTygHlkwy — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 23, 2019

“As the Schiff frame-up moves forward based on inadmissible evidence (including double-hearsay, rumors, guesses, surmises, questionable overhears, and a hysterical Trump-hating media), there is a very real set of crimes crying out to be investigated and, if necessary and appropriate, prosecuted. They are being ignored and covered-up,” he wrote.

“There are at least three (3) witnesses who have direct (non-hearsay) evidence of Democrat criminal conspiracy with Ukrainians to prevent Donald J. Trump from being President, with the alternative to remove him from office based on contrived charges,” Giuliani added.

Giuliani further attacked House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, who is leading the impeachment inquiry against the president.

“The corrupt conflicts and actions of the Biden Family made the United States’ efforts in Ukraine, to deal with corruption, pure hypocrisy. Indeed, all of Schiff’s hearsay witnesses have made corruption in Ukraine that much worse by turning their back on the corruption that took place in 2016. Their protestations, to the contrary, are pure posturing for a fawning and warped media,” Giuliani wrote in the letter.

Giuliani added that the allegations against Biden are “highly credible” and that if true, shows “corruption at the highest levels of both the American and Ukrainian governments.”

