Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

I solemnly promise you, President Joe Biden — despite the fact I’m a dyed-in-the-wool conservative, I will not countenance any Republican who tries to take credit for bldhyindclapding.

Sure, the race may be close. Sure, withholding my vote is, in a small way, enabling you to enact your radical tax-and-spend agenda, President Biden.

But, no — if I hear any Republican trying to earn plaudits by saying he supported bldhyindclapding when he did nothing of the sort, I’m staying home on Election Day.

What is bldhyindclapding, necessarily? That’s a good question. Not even the White House seems to know. Which is fascinating, because the president seemed to think it was an awfully salient point to use against the GOP during a speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Friday.

The neologism was trotted out as Biden was touting his bipartisan infrastructure bill, which he said “we did get some Republican help for” and which was “the most significant investment in America since President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System,” according to a White House transcript.

“Now, Repub- — some Republicans voted for it, and some were critical,” he said.

“But the truth is there’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and those bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it.”

Joe Biden: “There’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and the bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it.” pic.twitter.com/8p2bXtVwU1 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 23, 2022

Of course, that’s not exactly how the White House scored it in the official transcript. It didn’t make any sense there, either, although it didn’t leave people rolling in laughter like the actual clip did.

Are you voting red this November? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (1016 Votes) No: 1% (13 Votes)

“But the truth is there’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and those (inaudible) that are collapsing than actually voted for it,” the transcript read.

Yeah, I don’t think anyone is out on the campaign trail taking credit for things that are collapsing — except perhaps for the Democrats, who continue to insist the economy is doing just dandy.

But if “(inaudible) that are collapsing” is how the White House wants to parse “bldhyindclapding,” far be it from me to stop them. Sure, why not?

This isn’t the first time the president has slurred his speech in a way that made context difficult to understand. Here’s a list of some of his greatest hits over the past few years:

What in the world was this from Biden?!?! pic.twitter.com/pcayiIn4cE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 22, 2022

Joe Biden: “I’ll lead an effective strategy to mobilize [unintelligible]!” pic.twitter.com/cggH79eZB1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2020

Joe Biden: “Barack and I think it’s a right for people to have badakathcare.” pic.twitter.com/UqWELjSAMN — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 31, 2020

PROMPTER: “Do you know how much we Reduced the deficit this year?” BIDEN:“Do you know how much Rededudenedefet this year?”

pic.twitter.com/AjUu0RRNvg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 5, 2022

And that wasn’t the only classically weird Biden gaffe during Friday’s speech. Here he is addressing a member of the audience.

“She was 12 and I was 30.” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/bmit4z9oqa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 23, 2022

“We go back a long way. She was 12; I was 30.” Wonderful. When photos of the president appearing to sniff the hair of young girls has become a grotesque meme, maybe that was something Biden should have avoided. But, of course, he also hasn’t avoided it in other situations, either. Here was an exchange between him a 9-year-old girl last month:

Biden: “How are you baby? How old are you? … Almost double figures!” pic.twitter.com/UKuk0ECCQh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 30, 2022

In the space of the same speech, he managed to sound incoherent and inappropriate. The president, in other words, is hitting all the squares on the Biden bingo card.

Bidenese is the hardest language to learn on earth. — PAIN😢😢 (@Chronolxgical) September 23, 2022

“Bidenese is the hardest language to learn on earth,” one Twitter user said.

We couldn’t agree more. After all, if one is to judge by the White House transcripts, so many different words seem to translate to “(inaudible).”

But don’t worry, Mr. President. I won’t be voting for any Republican trying to take credit for bldhyindclapding. Or “(inaudible),” if that’s what it is in English. You can count on me.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.