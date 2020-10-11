Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters Saturday that \the only way he would lose the election in November is by “chicanery” in the form of voter intimidation.

“Make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places,” Biden said during a speaking stop in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Biden in Erie, PA: “The only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on with regard to polling places.” pic.twitter.com/OQOnfNhC2m — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 10, 2020

Biden later clarified his remarks and said that he would accept the results of the election regardless of who wins.

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” he said Saturday evening.

“I was referencing the attempts that are made to try and influence and scare people from voting.”

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” Biden says of his “chicanery” line. What I was referencing is the attempts that are made to try to influence and scare people from voting.” pic.twitter.com/9nI3lGWxV2 — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 10, 2020

The comments drew plenty of reaction on social media.

on the contrary, that’s the only way he win the election — Johnny Wang (@JohnnyWang19) October 11, 2020

77 years of ego placing him in a corner now as it appears he is not willing to peacefully concede the election when he loses most likely because Hillary told him not to. — C Spottswood (@CSpottswood) October 11, 2020

Bruh. He gotta stop being so cocky. 🙄😑 — sydmosley (@sydmosley) October 11, 2020

Biden has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding mail-in voting, undermining confidence in the election and refusal to accept its results, The Hill reported. Yet the former vice president has had problems of his own creation with public statements before — and blamed them on missing “context.”

Forecasters have warned that the initial election results may not match the final results, since the surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic may prevent some states from tallying all of their ballots on election night.

That could mean a long wait until after the polls actually close to know the results.

Biden leads Trump by over 10 points nationwide and 7.3 points in Pennsylvania, according to FiveThirtyEight.

