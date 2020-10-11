Login
Biden Says ‘Only Way’ He Won’t Win Election Is If ‘Chicanery’ Occurs

By Andrew Trunsky
Published October 11, 2020 at 11:02am
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told supporters Saturday that \the only way he would lose the election in November is by “chicanery” in the form of voter intimidation.

“Make sure to vote because the only way we lose this is by the chicanery going on relative to polling places,” Biden said during a speaking stop in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Biden later clarified his remarks and said that he would accept the results of the election regardless of who wins.

TRENDING: Fact Check: Biden Caught Red-Handed Lying to Americans About Amy Coney Barrett

“I understand one of the comments I made was taken a little out of context. I’m going to accept the outcome of this election period,” he said Saturday evening.

“I was referencing the attempts that are made to try and influence and scare people from voting.”

The comments drew plenty of reaction on social media.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Teams Up with LeBron James for Political Push

Biden has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s rhetoric regarding mail-in voting, undermining confidence in the election and refusal to accept its results, The Hill reported. Yet the former vice president has had problems of his own creation with public statements before — and blamed them on missing “context.”

Forecasters have warned that the initial election results may not match the final results, since the surge in mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic may prevent some states from tallying all of their ballots on election night.

That could mean a long wait until after the polls actually close to know the results.

Biden leads Trump by over 10 points nationwide and 7.3 points in Pennsylvania, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







