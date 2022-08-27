Hunter Biden probably isn’t going to like this movie.

“My Son Hunter” is set to present a dramatic take on the events that led to the discovery of the younger Biden’s infamous “laptop from hell.”

The movie’s first trailer was released on Thursday.

WARNING: The following contains material that some viewers will find offensive.

BREAKING: The full trailer of “My Son Hunter” was released exclusively on Truth Social tonight. Pre-Order the Hunter Biden Movie now and reserve your copy: https://t.co/R2OKYZltx6 pic.twitter.com/A1Xo1Xz9Mi — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) August 26, 2022



The trailer suggests the film will focus on Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Many of the events in the film appear to stem from real documents recovered from Hunter Biden’s hard drive, while the writers have taken creative license with other elements of the movie.

The film, directed by Robert Davi, stars Laurence Fox in the titular role and John James as President Joe Biden, according to the movie’s website.

Gina Carano of “The Mandalorian” fame appears in the movie as a Secret Service agent.

“My Son Hunter” also depicts Hunter Biden’s extensive drug use — a habit he has admitted to in great detail, most significantly in his 2021 memoir.

Even though the movie is presenting a fictionalized take on Hunter Biden, there are some indications that the president’s son isn’t happy with how he’s being portrayed in the film.

Producers of the movie say that Biden’s personal “sugar brother” showed up on the set of their film in Serbia in an attempt to dig up dirt on the biopic.

On set, a man named Kevin Morris arrived and told us he was working on a documentary exposing Hunter’s corruption. He told us he was a retired lawyer associated with South Park. We allowed him and his crew to interview us, cast members, and film on our set. — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) May 10, 2022

Kevin Morris, an elite Hollywood lawyer, allegedly misrepresented himself as a documentary filmmaker making his own critical movie about Hunter Biden.

In reality, he’s reportedly making a PR documentary for the disgraced drug addict.

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for potential tax and firearm violations.

“My Son Hunter” will be available to stream and download on Sept. 7.

