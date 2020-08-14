A great deal has transpired since 1948, when Israel declared statehood and immediately faced its first organized assault from neighboring hostile Arab armies.

In a little known piece of history, Israel defeated the Arab armies with the help of a number of American World War II combat pilots, who ironically shot down Egyptian pilots flying British Spitfires while themselves using obsolete German aircraft — flying what were essentially Czech-built Messerschmitt Bf 109s.

The planes flown by American volunteers were hardly suitable for combat.

Still, the 1948 Arab-Israeli War was won, and the brave American volunteers were never vocal about taking credit any for the victory.

Those pilots were simply happy to see a Jewish state exist.

That spirit of modesty is not shared by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

On Thursday, 72 years after Israel achieved statehood, another American assisted in bring relative peace to what the Arab world largely views as occupied Palestine, and it was not the former vice president.

President Donald Trump brokered a deal that saw Israel and the United Arab Emirates establish full diplomatic relations in a historic peace agreement.

Trump said Thursday he expects other Arab neighbors to follow, which means Israel’s sovereignty in the region will likely continue to be honored and recognized.

The president would be validated in taking a victory lap for helping to bring the two parties to the table.

HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Biden, meanwhile, has no claim to Thursday’s peace deal, but that didn’t stop him from attempting to take partial credit for it.

In a statement, Biden said the peace deal was made possible by “efforts of multiple administrations.”

Of course, as vice president under former President Barack Obama for eight years, Biden was referring to himself.

“Today, Israel and the United Arab Emirates have taken a historic step to bridge the deep divides of the Middle East. The UAE’s offer to publicly recognize the State of Israel is a welcome, brave, and badly-needed act of statesmanship,” Biden said.

“And it is a critical recognition that Israel is a vibrant, integral part of the Middle East that is here to stay. Israel can and will be a valued strategic and economic partner to all who welcome it,” he added.

“The coming together of Israel and Arab states builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broader Arab-Israeli opening, including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace Initiative.”

Biden trying to claim credit for the Israel-UAE deal that is clearly a response to the Obama-Biden garbage Iran deal is certainly audacious pic.twitter.com/W2UqgX8x60 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 13, 2020

Biden statement praises Israel/UAE deal while framing it as bilateral (rather than emphasizing US role). Biden also takes partial credit, saying the deal builds on efforts of “multiple administrations … including the efforts of the Obama-Biden administration” — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 13, 2020

Trump fired back at the assertion that Biden had a hand in the peace deal, chiding him on Friday.

“This is something we’ve been working very hard on, and I saw where sleepy Joe tried to claim credit for it and I’m trying to figure out how that one works,” Trump told reporters at Friday’s White House briefing.

“That was a great deal made by very talented people that work with me and it’s been praised all over the world,” the Trump said.

“What you’ll see now is other countries will come into that deal and you’ll have peace in the Middle East, and Biden doesn’t even know, he doesn’t even know the name of the countries I’m talking about.”

President Trump reacts to Joe Biden trying to take credit for the Israel/UAE Peace Deal: Biden “doesn’t even know the name of the countries I’m talking about.” pic.twitter.com/Z3JDBgoLrd — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 14, 2020

Of course, Trump is correct to prod Biden for claiming to have had any part of Thursday’s historic deal.

While Biden has affirmed he would not move the U.S. embassy in Israel in Jerusalem back to Tel Aviv, as The Times of Israel reported, he has done virtually nothing to help further peace in the region or to promote the continued Israeli fight for existence in a hostile region.

Still, he’d like a participation trophy for a historic moment he had nothing to do with.

In reality, Biden’s chief accomplishment in the the region was simply being around when Obama emboldened Israel’s enemy, Iran, with a disastrous nuclear deal.

That pretty much sums up Biden on peace in Israel, give or take.

While it would be unfair to compare Trump’s work in relation to Israel to the sacrifices of those brave American pilots in 1948, some of whom died in the fighting, at least all parties can stake a claim in the region, as they will each leave a historic mark on the fight for the prosperity, peace and survival of the Jewish state.

Biden, meanwhile hangs his hat on being part of a $1.7 billion cash payout to Israel’s largest state enemy, which he apparently feels equates to a “peace initiative.”

But, as you well know, everything in an election year is about politics and perception.

Biden is running from his own record on Israel while attempting to attach himself to Trump’s historic accomplishment.

