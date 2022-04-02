Biden Screws Up So Bad The White House Has to Doctor the Official Transcript to Cover for Him

President Joe Biden frequently commits gaffes during his speeches, but the White House usually tries to explain them away with some sort of twisted reasoning.

On Thursday, Biden made a gaffe so obvious the White House had to physically alter the transcript of the speech.

According to the New York Post, Biden announced he would release 180 million barrels from the government’s reserves over the next six months in an effort to bring down gas prices.

Even in doing something helpful for the American people, Biden couldn’t help but insert his own flawed pitch for green energy.

“If your home is powered by safer, cheaper, cleaner electricity, like solar or heat pumps, you can save about $500 a month on average,” Biden said according to the Post.

The problem is that instead of “month,” Biden appeared to mean $500 per year. Reporters received a fact-check sheet before the event that included the correct phrasing of “$500 per year,” the Post reported.

This may be just one wrong word, but when it comes to money, that slip-up represents a large amount. By claiming Americans would save $500 per month instead of per year, Biden inflated the savings Americans would experience every year by $5,500.

Given such a wide disparity, the White House could not ignore it. As a result, the official transcription of the speech had to be altered.

The transcript includes the sentence Biden actually said, but the word “month” is crossed out. Beside it, the White House added the word “year” in brackets.

To be fair, the White House deserves at least a bit of credit for ever-so-slightly acknowledging Biden’s screw-up. This was a better response than simply changing “month” to “year” without any explanation.

At the same time, the transcript does not do any favors for Biden’s image. Anyone who is paying attention has noticed Biden’s frequent gaffes, but having this one explicitly denoted on an official transcript somehow feels even worse.

This was the second time in less than a month that the White House had to alter the transcript of a speech by a Biden administration official.

During a speech on March 12, Vice President Kamala Harris suggested Ukraine was a member of NATO.

“I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance,” Harris said.

Kamala thinks Ukraine is part of NATO.

Just when you thought you knew how unqualified she is, she lowers the bar even further. pic.twitter.com/52XCAXwFv2 — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 12, 2022

If the U.S. is standing with Ukraine “in defense of the NATO alliance,” that would imply Ukraine is a part of the alliance, which they are not.

The White House seemed to notice this error, so in the official transcript, it added the word “and” in brackets.

“I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people [and] in defense of the NATO Alliance,” the transcript reads.

Again, this is a small change, but it represents a major change in the meaning of the sentence.

Whether the topic is foreign policy or domestic energy, the Biden administration is butchering all of it, and their attempts to dig themselves out of a hole are not going smoothly.

