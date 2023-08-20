Biden Secretly Selling Unused Parts of Trump's Border Wall Ahead of Proposed Law That Would Force Him to Resume Construction

The Biden administration is liquidating materials intended for the construction of a wall on the southern border.

Structural tubes designed for border wall appeared on GovPlanet, a platform where government agencies sell materials, earlier this month.

A source familiar with the sale told The Daily Upside that the materials’ original intended use was being concealed in the auction.

“We are legally not allowed to mention these are the border wall materials, or we could lose our jobs.”

“But that’s what they are — 110 percent.”

The Trump administration arranged for the funding of border wall materials and construction using Pentagon funds in 2020.

Under Biden, the military spent more than $300 million to merely store the materials, instead of using them for border security, according to Sen. Roger Wicker.

The Defense Logistics Agency of the Department of Defense confirmed that the unused materials — many of them languishing in the southwestern United States — were being sold in a statement provided to The Daily Upside.

One listing of the tubes was sold on Wednesday at a price of $29,100.

In addition, the Biden administration has auctioned off 81 lots of steel parts since April, according to the New York Post.

Thirteen more are set to be auctioned on Aug. 23 and Aug. 30.

The auction comes amid legislative efforts to compel the administration to resume wall construction.

Legislation to resume wall construction passed the House of Representatives in April, according to Forbes.

Similar proposals have also received support in the Senate.

Legislation sponsored by three Republican senators would’ve mandated the resumption of construction using the government’s currently unused materials.

The Biden administration’s move to sell the materials could prove costly to the taxpayer in the event wall construction is eventually resumed — potentially setting back the government millions of dollars.

Critics of the fire sale called the action a bid to pre-empt legislation to finish the barrier.

The southern border has been turned into ground zero for a record-setting inflow of illegal aliens during Biden’s tenure, according to the Hill.

