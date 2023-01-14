Parler Share
Commentary

Biden Seeing Red: Jim Jordan Announces First Investigation as Chairman of Judiciary Committee

 By Richard Moorhead  January 14, 2023 at 10:01am
Parler Share

The Biden administration may soon receive its first taste of accountability in Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, is beginning its first investigation under the new Republican majority.

The committee is probing President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and the Justice Department’s actions in response to the development, according to Fox News.

Jordan’s committee kicked off the investigation with a Friday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting all materials related to the DOJ’s handling of Biden’s improperly stored classified documents.

“We are conducting oversight of the Justice Department’s actions with respect to former Vice President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, including the apparently unauthorized possession of classified material at a Washington, D.C. private office and in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware residence,” the letter said.

Trending:
Watch: KJP Gives Peter Doocy Death Stare When He Repeats Biden's Question to Trump

There’s a case to be made that it’s not Biden’s mishandling of the documents itself that is worthy of federal scrutiny. The problem is the Justice Department’s hypocrisy.

The federal government first learned of Biden’s improper handling of documents in early November, according to his administration’s account of events.

Do you think Biden should be removed from office?

The people didn’t learn that Biden had to hand over documents to the National Archives until this month — well after the midterms, and months into the dubious FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump’s storage of documents at Mar-a-Lago.

There’s no way that any credible, non-partisan federal prosecutor can try to railroad Trump while ignoring that Biden — his boss — stored classified documents in remarkably similar fashion.

Jordan specializes in grilling partisan leftists in congressional hearings. This investigation presents a great opportunity for a man of his talents.

Not necessarily to demonstrate that a geriatric former vice president placed a classified document in the wrong cabinet (surprise, surprise), but to show that the Justice Department is institutionally rotten as a pawn of the Democratic Party.

His goal should be to put a federal prosecutor on the record stating exactly why he or she believes Trump should be held to a higher standard than Biden is.

Related:
As a Part of GOP Deal for McCarthy's Rise, Top Trump Ally Getting Everything He Needs to Go After the FBI

Garland is yet to respond to Jordan’s letter, although he appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of documents after the development became public knowledge.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Biden Seeing Red: Jim Jordan Announces First Investigation as Chairman of Judiciary Committee
Half of State's Sheriffs Defy Gun Ban - Tell Lib Gov. to Pound Sand
Prince Harry and Meghan Might Get Major Snub from Royal Family After Private Conversations Exposed - Report
Poll: Only 1 Group of People Americans Trust Less Than Politicians, Highlights Glaring Issue in Politics
Ex-Fox News Reporter Hospitalized After Horrific Accident: 'Please Say Prayers'
See more...

Conversation