Biden Seeing Red: Jim Jordan Announces First Investigation as Chairman of Judiciary Committee

The Biden administration may soon receive its first taste of accountability in Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, is beginning its first investigation under the new Republican majority.

The committee is probing President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents and the Justice Department’s actions in response to the development, according to Fox News.

Jordan’s committee kicked off the investigation with a Friday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting all materials related to the DOJ’s handling of Biden’s improperly stored classified documents.

“We are conducting oversight of the Justice Department’s actions with respect to former Vice President Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, including the apparently unauthorized possession of classified material at a Washington, D.C. private office and in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware residence,” the letter said.

There’s a case to be made that it’s not Biden’s mishandling of the documents itself that is worthy of federal scrutiny. The problem is the Justice Department’s hypocrisy.

The federal government first learned of Biden’s improper handling of documents in early November, according to his administration’s account of events.

The people didn’t learn that Biden had to hand over documents to the National Archives until this month — well after the midterms, and months into the dubious FBI investigation into former President Donald Trump’s storage of documents at Mar-a-Lago.

There’s no way that any credible, non-partisan federal prosecutor can try to railroad Trump while ignoring that Biden — his boss — stored classified documents in remarkably similar fashion.

Jordan specializes in grilling partisan leftists in congressional hearings. This investigation presents a great opportunity for a man of his talents.

Not necessarily to demonstrate that a geriatric former vice president placed a classified document in the wrong cabinet (surprise, surprise), but to show that the Justice Department is institutionally rotten as a pawn of the Democratic Party.

His goal should be to put a federal prosecutor on the record stating exactly why he or she believes Trump should be held to a higher standard than Biden is.

Garland is yet to respond to Jordan’s letter, although he appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden’s handling of documents after the development became public knowledge.

