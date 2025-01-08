As Biden Seeks to Bolster His Legacy, Americans Give Him a Painful Reality Check About How He'll Be Remembered

In many ways, President Joe Biden personifies the chasm between America’s corrupt establishment and its exasperated citizens.

Biden, a puppet president whose tyrannical administration prioritized foreign wars and illegal immigrants, still thinks Americans should remember him fondly.

For instance, in a recent interview with USA Today Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page, Biden depicted himself as a consequential president who did great things for Americans, but those same Americans, in a December Gallup poll released on Tuesday, took a very different view of the last four years.

“I think one reason he wanted to do this interview is because he thinks his presidency has done a lot for Americans and for average people, for everyday workers, for people like those who live in his hometown of Scranton [Pennsylvania],” Page said in a video conversation with USA Today Editor-in-Chief Caren Bohan.

“And he wanted to make his case,” Page added.

As ridiculous as that statement sounded, it paled in comparison to the delusional absurdity of what preceded it.

“He wants to be remembered like FDR,” Page said. “You know, he’s got FDR’s portrait hanging over the mantle of the fireplace in the Oval Office.”

At that point, the video featured a still photo of Biden, sporting the cloth mask of the COVID cult, sitting below said portrait.

Of course, Biden’s enthusiasm for President Franklin D. Roosevelt makes a great deal of sense.

For one thing, FDR’s wildly overrated administration also combined authoritarianism with ineffectiveness. Anyone who doubts this should read up on the history of the National Recovery Administration and its virtue-signaling Blue Eagle symbol, or, if you prefer simple results, take a look at the nationwide unemployment rate in 1938, the sixth year of FDR’s presidency.

Moreover, his love of FDR explains Biden’s comically delusional 2024 State of the Union address. Recall, for instance, that in that speech Biden tried to portray himself as a defender of democracy at home and abroad.

In a larger sense, however, the comparison with FDR provides a perfect segue into Biden’s reality check.

On Tuesday, Gallup released the results of a Dec. 2-18 poll.

In short, poll respondents rated Biden the second-worst president in modern history. Only Richard Nixon rated lower.

Now, in one sense, that should discourage us. After all, Nixon won the 1972 presidential election by a now-unfathomable margin of 520-17 in the Electoral College. He also won the popular vote by more than 23 points. Still, less than two years later the establishment’s Watergate narrative drove him from office. And today — clearly — many Americans still believe that narrative.

Nonetheless, poll respondents at least got it right with respect to Biden.

In fact, of the ten men who have served as president since 1961, no one received a higher percentage of “poor” ratings than Biden’s 37 percent. Combined with the 17 percent who rated him “below average,” and compared to only 19 percent of combined respondents who rated him either “outstanding” or “above average” — MSNBC viewers, no doubt — Biden’s negative-35 net rating placed him only slightly above Nixon’s negative-42.

Moreover, an astonishing 16 percent of Democrats rated Biden as “below average” or “poor.” Only 12 percent rated him “outstanding.”

In sum, the delusional Biden desperately wants Americans to regard him as a consequential president who did good things.

The reality, however, suggests that Americans have already relegated Biden to history’s dustbin where he belongs.

