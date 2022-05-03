Biden, Senator for Delaware for 36 Years, Says No One Has Ever Been Senator for Delaware

President Joe Biden’s gaffes have become so frequent that most of them are hardly surprising anymore. Even by that standard, Monday’s blunder was a doozy.

The president was standing beside First Lady Jill Biden during a celebration at the White House for the Islamic holiday Eid al-Fitr. He singled out Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton, a Democrat who serves in the Delaware House of Representatives.

“She represents the state of Delaware, by the way,” Biden said. “And I want you to know, she works at the University of Delaware at the Biden Institute. So we call that using a point of personal privilege.”

After recognizing Anton-Wilson, Biden went straight into a history lesson on the state of Delaware. Sadly, he was entirely incorrect in his teaching.

“Now there have not been very many senators from Delaware, it’s a small state,” Biden said. “Matter of fact, there’s never been one, so I want to take advantage of making sure I introduce her.”







Try as one might, it is pretty much impossible to make any sense out of those two sentences.

As far as Biden’s claim there has “never” been a senator from Delaware, this could not be further from the truth.

Delaware was the first state to ratify the United States Constitution in 1787. This means Delaware has elected two senators since the very beginning of the U.S. Senate.

In addition, Biden himself was a Delaware senator for 36 years.

It is possible Biden was attempting to tell some sort of joke about Delaware senators, but if he was, he did not make it very clear. He also never attempted to correct himself or indicate he was joking.

Furthermore, it is unclear how Biden even got on the subject of senators in the first place. Wilson-Anton, the woman he was trying to recognize, is a state representative, not a senator of any sort.

Biden’s glaring mistake on Monday came less than a week after another major gaffe. On Thursday, Biden stumbled through explaining his plan to “accommodate the Russian oligarchs.”

omg is he ok???pic.twitter.com/6zzdJomFHw — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 28, 2022

On top of the slurring and stumbling in the above clip, a White House transcript indicated Biden did not even mean to say the words that he said.

In the transcript, the word “accommodate” is crossed out, and the phrase “hold accountable” is added in brackets. Holding someone accountable is often the opposite of accommodating him, but the transcript writer simply shrugged off the mistake as if it were no big deal.

It seems increasingly clear Biden is unwell, and his cognitive state appears to be declining daily. At what point will the Democrats admit this painfully obvious fact?

