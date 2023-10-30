Sometimes reality bites so hard that not even Democrats can ignore it.

President Joe Biden — a man who’s prostituted his presidency to revive a disastrous nuclear deal with the Islamic Republican of Iran — has formally notified Congress that he has committed American military force against terror groups funded and trained by that same republic.

And now Americans are expected to trust that he knows what he’s doing?

On Friday, as The Washington Times reported, Biden wrote to Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray to fulfill the requirements of the War Powers Act that mandates presidents consult congressional leaders on military action.

No .. No confidence in Biden Administration..: — kathy (@kathyfisher10) October 30, 2023

In the letter, Biden explicitly named Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as being the mastermind behind attacks against U.S. military forces in Iraq and Syria.

If you could click a button to listen to a Western Journal article, would you use it? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 39% (308 Votes) No: 61% (491 Votes)

He then cited strikes the U.S. conducted against facilities used by the IRGC and IRGC-affiliated groups for command and control, munitions storage and other purposes. The strikes were intended to establish deterrence and were conducted in a manner to limit the risk of escalation and avoid civilian casualties.

“I directed the strikes in order to protect and defend our personnel, to degrade and disrupt the ongoing series of attacks against the United States and our partners, and to deter Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities,” the president wrote.

It’s a good chance the mullahs in Tehran weren’t terribly impressed.

Biden has projected nothing but weakness from the moment he finished the oath of office. Within days he’d surrendered the country’s southern border to be ravaged by an invasion of illegal aliens.

Within months he’d surrendered the country’s military strategy to a humiliating retreat from Afghanistan.

Within a year he’d given effective approval to Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine, setting off the worst fighting in Europe since World War II.

And through it all, he pursued the nuclear deal with Iran that was first reached in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama before being utterly rejected by now-former President Donald Trump, who always treated Tehran like he understood that it’s one of the most dangerous adversaries the United States faces in the world.

For Biden, it was the opposite.

After years of self-abasement — the U.S. team couldn’t even negotiate face to face with Iranians in Vienna, only other Western nations were permitted — and humiliation from an Iran arrogantly announcing its intent to destroy Israel, Biden capped it with a disgraceful deal to win the release of U.S. citizens held by Iran in return for unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian money.

And now, after a personal history of presidential appeasement that would make Neville Chamberlain blush, he is expecting the country to believe he’s the Mr. Tough Guy that the Muslims of the Middle East fear.

This is the same president, remember, who as recently as Oct. 10 was unable to state with conviction what the whole world knows: Iran had a hand in the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel that killed an estimated 1,400 Jews.

Biden’s speech after the slaughter did not even acknowledge that.

Yet now he’s putting in writing that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is the poltergeist behind the flames of violence igniting all over the Middle East.

No American who’s lived through the two-decades-plus since 9/11 takes the prospect of going into another war lightly.

Every sign points to the U.S. heading into something big happening in the Middle East and around the globe. The air crackles with news of wars and rumors of wars.

Even Biden supporters will have trouble trusting that the current commander in chief has the mental faculties to operate as a wartime president.

Biden critics — and they are legion — could never be convinced of it.

He’s too old. He’s too corrupt. He’s too inherently dishonest to serve Americans well in the most critical moments of his job.

That’s the reality Democrats courted for the country when they chose this hollow husk of a has-been politician to serve as the leader of the world’s only superpower. It’s the reality the country’s establishment media has openly cheered for.

And right now it’s the reality that’s biting too hard for even Democrats to ignore.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A subscription to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to subscribe today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please subscribe today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.