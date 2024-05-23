Biden Severely Mocked After Painfully Wrong Pronunciation - 'Can't String a Sentence Together'
President Joe Biden has once again lapsed into incomprehensible confusion in an official speech, where he seemed to have no idea what he was talking about and appeared incapable of being able to “string a sentence together.”
The president took the podium in New Hampshire on Wednesday where he tried to speak to the impact that the PACT Act was having to help U.S. veterans get access to government benefits, but instead, he committed yet another gaffe, Fox News reported.
The PACT Act was passed in 2022 to help ailing veterans to more easily get treatment after being exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic exposures. The act, named in full the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, expanded coverage to veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras, the VA website explained.
The act not only expanded coverage to more veterans, it also provided more money for “research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures,” the website added.
But Biden could not seem to get all that out of his mouth during his address on Wednesday.
Biden struggled to say the simple phrase, “I signed the PACT Act into law.”
Video of his speech went viral on social media as he blurted out, “Let me close with this: After I signed the packanglanthepackatlak act into law …”
The Republican Party’s RNC Research account on social media platform X ridiculed Biden’s gaffe as saying: “After I signed the asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore into law.”
BIDEN: “After I signed the asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore into law” pic.twitter.com/3bezB4k34t
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2024
Biden critics piled on, blasting him for once again lapsing into verbal confusion.
FreePressFail co-founder Corinne Clark Barron joked, “Ah, yes. Asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore. The landmark legislation of the Biden administration.”
Ah, yes. Asjiojfeijgergewefhahohoiore. The landmark legislation of the Biden administration. https://t.co/Yk4soBF09O
— Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) May 21, 2024
Commentator Kevin Dalton laughed at Biden and noted that the transcription services were stumped.
The ASL interpreter is like: pic.twitter.com/3ICaC8Ivq6
— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 21, 2024
Another Biden critic asked whether the joke is really on us.
At what point do you ask yourself, are we actually watching a movie and the joke is on us?
— Questions (@UestionsQ) May 21, 2024
RNC Research also posted a video featuring five minutes of Biden speaking in tongues, muffing phrases, having total brain freezes, committing gaffes and otherwise being unintelligible.
Here are five straight minutes that show exactly why the special counsel noted Biden’s diminished mental fitness pic.twitter.com/u1ToosAKyz
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 11, 2024
It has been woefully clear throughout his presidency that Joe Biden is simply not mentally fit to be president of the United States. And in November, we have a chance to send him into permanent retirement.
