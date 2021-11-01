Share
Biden Shows Up Late to G20 Event, Says 'We Were Playing with Elevators'

 By Jack Davis  November 1, 2021 at 7:45am
Suggesting that the leader of the free world might not know which way is up, President Joe Biden offered a cryptic comment about elevators at the G20 summit on Sunday.

Biden was late to the event-ending press conference by what Fox News estimated was 20 minutes and the Daily Mail estimated was close to an hour.

“I apologize for keeping you waiting,” said Biden, according to the Daily Mail.” We were playing with elevators. Long story.”

Neither he nor anyone in his party explained the comment.

Twitter users were more than happy to fill the void.

Conservatives Furious: Kavanaugh, Barrett Side with Liberal Judges on Major SCOTUS Decision

During his news conference, Biden revealed he was dealing with a pre-approved list of who to call upon.

“And now I’m happy to take some questions. And I’m told I should start with AP, Zeke Miller,” Biden said, according to Yahoo.

Biden’s chronic tardiness has reached the level where Fox News is starting to keep track.

From June 1 through the second week of October, Biden averaged being 22.4 minutes late for public events, stretching that to 34 minutes in August during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Watch: Biden Appears to Doze Off to Sleep During Opening Speeches at COP26

During his news conference in Rome, Biden also offered the comment that the media has been a prime doubter of his legislative agenda.

“You know, you’ve all believed it wouldn’t happen from the very beginning, the moment I announced it, and you always seem amazed when it’s alive again. Well, you may turn out to be right; maybe it won’t work. But I believe we’ll see by the end of next week, at home, that it’s passed,” he said, according to a White House transcript.

Biden also found time to throw a zinger at his predecessor as he discussed relations with Iran.

Is Joe Biden an embarrassment as president?

“I think we’re continuing to suffer from the very bad judgments that President Trump made in pulling out of the JCPOA,” he said, according to the transcript.

During a long riff on the subject of energy, Biden — who at a recent town hall said there was nothing he could do about rising gas prices — offered this comment.

“[W]hen the cost of a gallon of gasoline gets to above three hundred and — three hundred — $3.35 a gallon, it has profound impact on working-class families just to get back and forth to work,” he said.

The national average price of a gallon of gasoline currently stands at $3.402, according to AAA. 

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation

