If there was any doubt remaining that President Joe Biden would be pushed to the far left by his party’s radicals, that doubt has been erased.

Biden announced on Friday that he would keep in place this year’s cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country, which was put in place by former President Donald Trump before he left office, and he was scorched by leftist lawmakers.

What did Biden do? He buckled to the pressure after having decided to do one sensible thing since taking office in January.

ABC News reported Friday that Biden used an executive action to keep the number of refugees accepted into the country for the 2021 fiscal at 15,000, which is where Trump placed it before he left the White House. That was after Biden had previously vowed to pump those numbers up to 62,500 for the fiscal year.

Biden was ripped by radical Democrats in the House and Senate for vowing to allow fewer people into the country amid a pandemic, a jobs crisis on the border and in the job market.

“Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise,” Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocaso-Cortez posted on Twitter. “Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong.”

“Keep your promise,” AOC added.

Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise. https://t.co/A82xYf1XpR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2021

Biden also drew the ire of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, among others.

As a refugee, I know finding a home is a matter of life or death for children around the world. It is shameful that @POTUS is reneging on a key promise to welcome refugees, moments after @RepSchakowsky @RepJayapal, myself and others called on him to increase the refugee cap. pic.twitter.com/eaxjHCUhrI — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) April 16, 2021

Say it ain’t so, President Joe. This is unacceptable. https://t.co/YxIDAph62s — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) April 16, 2021

Refugees wait years for their chance and go through extensive vetting—35,000 are ready today. I urge the Biden Administration to reconsider this decision and stick to their promise of increasing refugee admissions. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) April 16, 2021

Biden couldn’t handle the fallout within his own party from doing something sensible. White House press secretary Jen Psaki soon announced her boss didn’t mean it.

Biden would in fact further open the floodgates to foreign nationals amid the pandemic and jobs crises.

“The President’s directive today has been the subject of some confusion,” Psaki said in a statement backtracking on behalf of her boss and blamed his rare embrace of common sense on something she said he inherited from former President Trump.

“Given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited, and burdens on the Office of Refugee Resettlement, his initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely,” Psaki added. “While finalizing that determination, the President was urged to take immediate action to reverse the Trump policy that banned refugees from many key regions, to enable flights from those regions to begin within days; today’s order did that.”

The administration buckled and kicked the can down the road, vowing to give radical Democrats what they want — noting those hoping to import more people into the overburdened country might be pleased with an announcement next month on the matter.

“With that done, we expect the President to set a final, increased refugee cap for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15,” Psaki noted.

The Biden administration came oh-so close to putting Americans first on Friday. As usual, Democratic Party radicals made enough noise until they got their way.

Biden all too often comes off as blank slate with an ink pen. He had a chance to make an intelligent decision this week, and he caved.

