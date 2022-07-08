Share
News

Biden to Sign Major Abortion Executive Order Amid Pressure from the Left

 By Abby Liebing  July 8, 2022 at 9:18am
Share

It has been two weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and President Biden is set to sign an executive order on abortion access today, after Democrats have pressured him for the past two weeks.

The Biden administration said the executive order would be “safeguarding access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception,” Axios reported.

This executive order is expected to formalize instructions to the Department of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back against limits on women’s ability to access federally approved abortion medication or traveling out of state to an abortion clinic, the Associated Press reported.

Biden’s order will also direct agencies to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share private patient information with authorities, Fox News reported.

The president is also expected to ask the Federal Trade Commission to take steps to protect the privacy of those who may be looking online for information about abortion and reproductive care.

Trending:
Caught on Video: Biden Bizarrely Imitates a Fish as He Looks at Someone in Crowd

The White House has already been clear in its support of abortion.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with state legislators from Indiana, Florida, South Dakota, Nebraska and Montana who are said to be “fighting on the frontlines to protect reproductive rights.”

Biden himself has spoken about his ability to protect abortion access in states where officials may be planning to restrict or ban abortion.

He has stressed that Congress also has the ability to codify abortion rights and that the issue did not just end with the court decision.

Do you think Democrats in Congress will try to codify abortion?

“Ultimately, Congress is going to have to act to codify Roe into federal law,” Biden said last week.

He also tweeted that, “If extremist governors try to block a woman from traveling from a state that prohibits her from seeking the medical help she needs to a state that provides that care, we will act to protect her bedrock rights.”

However, many on the left have been criticizing the president for not doing more after the court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Related:
Army Suspends Retired Three-Star General's Contract for His Mild Criticism of Jill Biden

Before the Supreme Court even overturned Roe v. Wade, a group of Democratic senators including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sen. Matt Murray of Washington, urged Biden to protect abortion via an executive order, Axios reported.

“[A]s President of the United States, you have the unique power to marshal the resources of the entire federal government to respond,” the senators wrote in a letter to the president.

“[A]bortion access is under attack in the United States and already completely eliminated in swaths of the country,” the letter added.

The urge for Biden to do something about abortion intensified, as many states also had trigger laws ready that banned or severely limited abortions immediately following the court’s ruling.

These trigger laws meant that directly following the court’s overturn of Roe, 13 states had laws to ban abortion, Axios reported.

But now Biden’s executive order will be trying to counteract those laws and many others that limit abortion.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Abby Liebing
Associate Reporter
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.
Abby Liebing is a Hillsdale College graduate with a degree in history. She has written for various outlets and enjoys covering foreign policy issues and culture.




Sickening Video: Teens Brutally Beat Elderly Man to Death with Traffic Cone
Army Suspends Retired Three-Star General's Contract for His Mild Criticism of Jill Biden
'The Big Short' Star Rips into Musk for Sleeping with Subordinate to Remedy Family Decline
China, Iran, Russia Coalition Will Reportedly Run War Games in Latin America and the Caribbean
Wisconsin Supreme Court Rules Ballot Drop Boxes Widely Used in 2020 Election Are Illegal
See more...

Conversation