Share
News

Biden Skips Big NATO Dinner - White House Claims It's Because He Has Too Many Days of Work in a Row

 By Jack Davis  July 12, 2023 at 5:58am
Share

President Joe Biden was a no-show at the opening dinner of the NATO summit Tuesday night in Vilnius, Lithuania, with an official claiming the 80-year-old president had too much work coming up to attend.

Biden “has four full days of official business and is preparing for a big speech tomorrow in addition to another day at the summit,” a U.S. official said, according to the New York Post.

In a Twitter post, Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs offered another explanation given by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

“He wasn’t the only leader who wasn’t there. But last night he thought he didn’t have to attend and then he would have every opportunity to sit with all of his colleagues at length on all of the significant issues of our time,” she quoted Sullivan as saying.

Trending:
It's Not Just Cocaine: Secret Service Reveals Another Drug Was Found in Biden White House Twice Last Year

On Wednesday, Biden is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as part of the summit’s events, give a speech at Vilnius University and then travel to Helsinki, Finland.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken took Biden’s place Tuesday night at the dinner as leaders of all 31 NATO nations gathered in the capital of Lithuania.

Biden had spent Saturday at his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

On Monday, Biden had appeared publicly confused while meeting with Britain’s King Charles III and reviewing an honor guard at Windsor Castle in Berkshire, England.

The White House said that after heading to his hotel instead of the dinner, Biden made some phone calls to address the floods that have damaged Vermont, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

One of the key issues in the summit is NATO membership for Ukraine, which has desperately trying to join the alliance.

Should Biden resign from office?

“We will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met,” NATO said in an official statement, according to the U.K. Independent.

“What we have agreed to is a very substantive package with many different elements that helps to move Ukraine closer to NATO,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, according to the Independent.

Biden has said he opposes admitting Ukraine into NATO at the moment, but said he supports “a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to be able to get into NATO.” according to Fox News.

He did not get into specifics, Fox reported.

Angered at the rejection, according to Fox, Zelenskyy said Ukraine “deserves respect” and said  “a window of opportunity is being left to bargain Ukraine’s membership in NATO in negotiations with Russia.”

Related:
Secret Service Concludes 'Incredibly Important' Investigation Into Cocaine Found at White House

He said this gives Russia “motivation to continue its terror.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




GOP Congressman Says There Are 'Perverts at Ring' Using Your Videos for Devious Reasons
Premiums Already Skyrocketing as Auto Insurers Face 'Worst Period' in 30 Years
Tax Prep Firms Shared “Extraordinarily Sensitive” Customer Data with Big Tech For Years: Congressional Report
Ray Epps to Be Criminally Charged by DOJ, Blames Tucker Carlson
Not a Joke: Burger King's Newest 'Meatless' Burger Creation Is Just 20 Slices of Cheese
See more...

Conversation