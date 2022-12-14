Parler Share
Biden Slammed for White House Light Display After Signing 'Respect for Marriage Act': 'The World Is Laughing'

 By Jack Davis  December 14, 2022 at 7:23am
The White House became an LGBT symbol Tuesday night when it was lit with rainbow colors after President Joe Biden signed the “Respect for Marriage Act.”

The bill requires that marriages that are valid under the laws of any one state be recognized as such by every other state, according to The Washington Post.

The bill repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which declared marriage to be between one man and one woman and allowed states to reject marriages other states ruled valid. The law was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2015 in the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, but had remained on the books.

Many criticized the spectacle of the White House turned into the symbol of an interest group. One Twitter used called the display the “tyranny of the twisted,” while another wrote “the world is laughing.” Another poster wondered that the Founding Fathers would say, while another merely vented, “Now we’ve seen it all.”

Biden Gets Vulgar, Snaps at Ally Over Repeated Discussion About His Age: Report

The gesture played to a strong component of the Democratic Party’s political base.

A report from the pro-LGBT Human Rights Coalition that was released last month said 81 percent of LGBT voters who participated in the November House elections voted for Democrats.

The report noted that Biden received a similar level of support in the 2020 elections.

Former BlackRock Exec, Obama Official to Take Key Position in Biden Admin - Report

Biden used the occasion of the bill signing to slam states that have stood up against gender transition surgery for minors, according to Fox News.

“We need to challenge the hundreds of callous, cynical laws introduced in the states targeting transgender children, terrifying families and criminalizing doctors who give children the care they need,” Biden said.

Florida, through its Board of Medicine and state Board of Osteopathic Medicine, has banned gender transitions for minors, according to National Review.

Should the Republicans who backed the "Respect for Marriage Act" be voted out of office?

“The chief point of agreement among all of the experts — and I must emphasize this — is that there is a pressing need for additional, high-quality clinical research,” said board chair Dr. David A. Diamond, a radiation oncologist.

Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina is pushing for Congress to pass her bill that protects parents fighting gender transitions from losing custody of their child, according to Fox News.

“Parents have the right and responsibility to keep their children safe. This includes making decisions about life-altering medical treatments and interventions,” she said.

“Determining your child is not going to receive gender transition interventions is not abuse or neglect — it is a parent rightfully making a decision for his or her child. No system should remove a child, or investigate a family for abuse, based on this decision. Nor should a hospital or state be able to circumvent a parent’s right to decide whether his or her child should undergo gender-transition interventions.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




