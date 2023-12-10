Biden Slips Real Reason He's Seeking Re-Election During Visit at Swanky Donor's House

While President Joe Biden has been fundraising for his 2024 re-election campaign, he revealed one of the reasons he is seeking a second term as the commander in chief.

And that reason is former President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press.

Biden was at a fundraising event in Weston, Massachusetts, Tuesday when he stated the 45th president may have influenced his decision.

“If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said.

“But we cannot let him win, for the sake of the country.”

The moment came as one of several the AP reported about Biden making news during normally repetitive speeches to big-money donors in swanky homes.

“Biden has a history of being more candid than usual when surrounded by deep-pocketed supporters,” the report stated.

Biden tells Dem donors ‘I’m not sure I’d be running’ if Trump was out https://t.co/RRy9SUfVyr pic.twitter.com/XfSEewTl0N — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2023



While Biden may be running because of Trump, it does not appear to be translating to the current polls.

Should Biden have sought re-election in 2024? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 4% (72 Votes) No: 96% (1638 Votes)

A recent Wall Street Journal poll reported Saturday, and conducted between Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, showed Trump having a slight lead over Biden.

According to the poll, if the two candidates were going head to head, Biden lags by 4 percentage points, with 43 percent to Trump’s 47 percent.

Trump’s lead expands when more candidates are thrown into the mix — going up to 6 percentage points vs. Biden.

The poll also stated Biden’s unfavorability rating has continued to increase over his presidency.

The current commander in chief had a 53 percent unfavorable opinion in November 2021. This month, that number is 61 percent, with 50 percent holding a “very unfavorable” view.

The poll has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points and was conducted through cell phone, landline, and text-to-web.

While Trump does not currently have the GOP presidential nomination, he continues to dominate in the polls.

Trump maintains his lead with 59.3 percent of support, according to the polling site Fivethirtyeight.

His closest competitor is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with only 12.6 percent.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, we would welcome that too. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.