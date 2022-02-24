Share
Commentary

Biden Sluggish as Lightning War Erupts, Promises He'll Handle It 'Tomorrow'

 By Jared Harris  February 24, 2022 at 7:40am
President Joe Biden is living up to his “Sleepy Joe” nickname by choosing the worst possible time to seemingly catch some shut-eye.

The 79-year-old’s latest controversy comes as Russia conducts an apparent lightning war against Ukraine, with violent air, land, and sea operations fully underway on the European continent.

In a single announcement before Biden’s bedtime hours, the president promised a swift reaction… in the morning.

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team,” the short statement from Biden read.

“Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security.”

Biden's Press Conference a Total Disaster, Completely Blows Up in His Face - World Sees How Weak He Is

While the president gets his eight hours, things are developing quickly in Ukraine. It’s likely he’ll have woken up to a radically changed situation.

A full military operation unfolded within hours of the first reports of major shelling and gunfire, with more decisive action threatening to follow.

According to Max Seddon, Moscow bureau chief for Financial Times, Russia hit airports and military command offices during the opening operations.

In addition to the advancing ground forces, pinpoint missile strikes and cyberattacks are crippling key infrastructure for Ukraine’s defenders.

As Russia stretched its muscles with the wide military operation, allies and enemies alike looked to see the United States’ response. Instead of a roaring defense of liberty and sovereignty, the world was treated to a two-paragraph statement.

Social media was flooded with shock at Biden’s inaction, with some wondering if the president was simply too old and tired to carry on through the evening.

Russia Offers Terms of Surrender After Taking 'Unshellable' Staging Point 60 Miles from Kyiv

Biden’s full response has not yet been detailed by the White House, but it’s likely to include harsh economic sanctions.

The president of the European Commission, European Union’s executive agency, promised Thursday morning to propose a plan of “massive and targeted sanctions” for EU leaders’ approval, according to Fox News.

NATO’s own response will also shape how the situation develops, with the alliance standing as the only real threat to Russia in the region.

According to CNN, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened outside nations with historic consequences should they try to intervene.

One thing is for certain — Biden better get his sleep now. The way things are working out just over year into his bungling presidency, he’ll need all the rest he can get for what’s to come.

Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Conversation