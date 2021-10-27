Biden Slurs and Stumbles Trying to Brag on McAuliffe's Record: 'Milliuns Uh Pre-Care Gogu'

Democrats are clearly concerned about the upcoming gubernatorial election in Virginia. In fact, President Joe Biden went down to Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday to speak on behalf of Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Before current governor Gov. Ralph Northam was leading the state with such accomplishments as being exposed for racist yearbook pictures and obscene views on abortion, McAuliffe was Virginia’s governor from 2014-2018. This time around, he is hoping that his previous tenure can push him to victory once again.

According to his website, McAuliffe successfully “fought the Republican-led legislature” in Virginia to achieve things like “expand[ing] preschool to thousands of Virginia children.” Biden was attempting to boast about this feat when he made one of his infamous gaffes.

“So, if you’re looking for someone who is going to keep your economy going and growing, the man behind me is the guy to get it done,” Biden said according to a White House transcript. “He’ll do it again. In fact, we’re taking a page from Terry’s book when he was governor and when he’d be governor next time.”

In his next sentence, Biden attempted to talk about McAuliffe’s achievements in Virginia preschools. If you just read the transcript, you would think nothing went wrong.

“We’re emerging from this pandemic, and we want to expand pre-k for three- and four-year-olds — millions of pre-K children,” the transcript claims Biden said.

In contrast, video from the speech posted to Twitter paints a much different picture.

Biden may be trying to say “millions of pre-K children,” but it sounds a lot more like gibberish. To the best of my ability, I would translate the comment as “milliuns uh pre-care gogu.”

In context, it is possible to use deductive reasoning and infer that Biden was talking about pre-K children. But that’s not the point.

Americans should not have to listen to the president garble his words over and over again and try to guess what he is saying. That is not a quality of a good leader.

Having a stutter is one thing, but consistently slurring, mumbling and forgetting things is another. Biden’s actions suggest cognitive deficiencies far beyond a simple speech impediment from childhood.

In addtion to that issue, McAuliffe’s preschool plan this time around is not all Democrats make it out to be. In reality, it is basically a massive spending spree, as are most leftist ideas.

In a separate tab on McAuliffe’s website, his campaign describes the preschool plan. McAuliffe plans to “invest a record $2 billion annually in education,” make a “$75 million per year investment in broadband to expand access and lower monthly costs,” and “cover education costs for students who commit to teaching for five years in one of Virginia’s public schools after graduation.”

Of course, the page doesn’t say how McAuliffe plans to pay for this plan, but it probably involves raising taxes and/or pulling money out of thin air.

To make matters worse, McAuliffe has made comments last month that suggest he cannot be trusted with any sort of power over education.

On Sept. 28, McAuliffe suggested parents should have less of a say in their own children’s education.

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach,” he said.

Biden not only failed to speak clearly while trying to praise McAuliffe, but also praised him for his record on education despite multiple question marks. That is probably not the boost McAuliffe needed in a tight gubernatorial race.

