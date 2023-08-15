Biden Smirks Again as He Refuses Questions About Maui Fires, Later Uses Small Stairs to Board AF1

Sometimes silence cuts deeper than the sharpest words.

After four whole days, President Joe Biden finally made commented upon the devastating tragedy in Maui.

Even NBC News called his long silence “the sort of split-screen moment that no White House relishes.”

“My wife Jill and I are going to travel to Hawaii as soon as we can. That’s what I’ve been talking to the governor about,” he said. “I don’t want to get in the way — I’ve been to too many disaster areas, but I want to go and make sure we got everything they need. I want to be sure we don’t disrupt the ongoing recovery efforts,” Biden said.

These were the first comments on the disaster since his comments last Thursday.

Is there such a thing as “too many disaster areas?”

Isn’t that the job?

Or maybe it’s only Ukraine that doesn’t “get in the way.”

Earlier on Tuesday, reporters shouted out questions to Biden about the death toll in Maui. Biden grinned and waved as if they were wishing him a good day.

Shortly afterward, he boarded Air Force One (taking the short stairs, as usual) on a trip to Wisconsin which included a visit to a factory, which was apparently more important than visiting (or commenting on) Maui.

Biden again SMIRKS as he ignores reporters asking for comment on the rising death toll of the Maui wildfires pic.twitter.com/EYSkUM00e3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Biden, back using the short stairs, boards AF1 en route to Wisconsin. Once again, Biden took zero questions. pic.twitter.com/CDhPjUH8Ig — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023

Biden tours a Wisconsin factory — and still hasn’t spoken to the press about the Maui wildfires since his “no comment” on Sunday pic.twitter.com/48NnlrmLil — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 15, 2023



The confirmed count of lives lost has tragically reached 99 in the Maui wildfires, and there are fears that this toll will rise substantially in the upcoming days, as conveyed by Hawaii Gov. Josh Green during an interview on CNN.

The blaze, which destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, is now the deadliest wildfire in the United States in over a century.

A significant step in acknowledging the extent of the tragedy is expected to take place on Tuesday, as officials intend to start disclosing the names of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Biden spent his time sunning himself on the beach in Delaware and leisurely cycling, looking far more like a resident of The Villages than of The White House.

A video was captured of #biden leisurely cycling in his hometown and he even said that “the matter is under investigation”. I just can’t understand that while the fires in #Hawaii and Texas are raging like this, you are still in the mood to go cycling. pic.twitter.com/5HUWVIFmeN — Inter Breaking (@Philipcong31) August 14, 2023

As Biden was leaving the beach from his vacation he was asked about the situation in Hawaii. “No comment” was his response. Absolutely sickening and heartless. pic.twitter.com/uFNLePRyRH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 14, 2023



Former President Donald Trump didn’t mince words about this lack of response, saying in a video released Monday that the president’s two-word “no comment” with a laugh and a smile” was “horrible and unacceptable,” and “a disgraceful thing.”

Statement from President Donald J. Trump on Devastating Maui Wildfires pic.twitter.com/ReHhmhfYj6 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) August 14, 2023



Humanity differentiates itself from animals in that we have the ability to feel empathy, even for those who may not be in our immediate circle.

But although Biden seems to be willing to go out of his way, even to the point of criminality, to help his family, he often acts as if he doesn’t possess the trait of empathy toward his fellow humans.

There’s that incident where he tried to shake the hand of a marine who had just lost it in combat and then asked him what he wanted.

There’s the fact that he has not yet visited the city of East Palestine, Ohio, residents of which are still experiencing symptoms of the toxic chemical spill from the devastating train derailment.

Joe Biden’s flight from DC to Milwaukee today flew almost directly over East Palestine, Ohio. Biden promised to visit the town on March 2nd. He has yet to do so. pic.twitter.com/vSw9eipfyL — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) August 15, 2023



For a man who has no empathy to be the leader of the nation is like appointing a tone-deaf person to be the conductor of the Vienna Philharmonic.

It leaves the citizens feeling hopeless and disillusioned.

And in the eyes of the world — in Trump’s words — “its a disgraceful thing.”

