Biden Smirks, WH Cuts Feed When Biden Is Asked What He'll Do if Americans Are Stuck After Deadline

President Joe Biden is facing a full-on reckoning over his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. Instead of taking responsibility, he seems to think he can simply laugh it off.

On Wednesday, Biden was asked after a meeting on cybersecurity what his plan would be if Americans remained in Afghanistan after the Tuesday deadline for a full troop withdrawal. He proceeded to flash a grin before the White House cut his audio feed.

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?” BIDEN: *smirks* *White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

As per usual, the White House clearly does not trust Biden’s ability to answer basic questions.

His lackeys seem to have forgotten, however, that people in the room can still hear Biden even without a mic. NBC News’ chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander explained on Twitter that he was the one who asked the question, and he shared the president’s sarcastic response.

“I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline,” he wrote. “His response: ‘You’ll be the first person I call.’ Took no questions.”

I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021

The entire exchange highlighted several concerns. First, the fact that Biden clearly had no intention of answering questions from the media is worrying, but not surprising.

Since the Taliban began its takeover of Afghanistan, Biden has refused to take questions on multiple occasions. One of the few times he did take questions, he only called on a pre-approved list of reporters and repeatedly lied in his answers.

However, he can’t avoid questioning altogether, as Alexander was able to speak up while Biden was gathering his belongings on Wednesday. That brings us to the next concern.

Biden’s flippant attitude is completely inappropriate in this situation. The prospect of Americans being stranded under Taliban rule because of Biden’s missteps is nothing for him to smile about.

Even in his brief response, Biden made clear that he did not intend to meaningfully address this very real issue.

Just as this is not the first time Biden has avoided questions, it is also not the first example of his dismissive attitude toward the Afghanistan crisis.

When asked on Sunday about a report that Americans strongly disapprove of his handling of the withdrawal, Biden similarly laughed it off.

For some reason, Biden thinks America’s biggest foreign policy disaster in years will disappear if he just keeps laughing. His attitude is both shameful and dangerous.

Another concern raised by Biden’s interaction with Alexander is the action from the White House. Do staffers truly distrust their boss so much that they cannot even allow him to answer a question?

If that is the case, Biden is unfit to be president. A man who is unable to answer legitimate questions about his policies is not capable of serving as the leader of the free world.

Even if Biden had provided a perfect answer to the question, it would have been overshadowed by the decision to cut the feed. Of course, Biden instead chose to answer with sarcasm, which makes the whole saga even more embarrassing.

The Biden presidency was already an unmitigated disaster even before the Afghanistan crisis. His latest and largest failure to date simply confirms what we already suspected: Biden is incapable of leading America.

