Presumptive President-elect Joe Biden snapped at civil rights leaders during a recent live call, dismissing their concerns with a chiding lecture.

The leaked conversation comes amidst an apparent split between Biden’s team and the larger progressive civil rights movement in America.

The call was leaked Thursday to The Intercept, which published the conversation in its entirety.

At one point in the disastrous call, Biden seemingly became overwhelmed with a round of input from the group of civil rights leaders, which included the Rev. Al Sharpton and NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

It was Johnson who got the last word in before Biden chided the group, warning the former vice president that his community is getting “anxious” with the lack of progress made so far.

TRENDING: Democratic Representative Demands Pelosi Block 126 Republicans from Being Seated in Congress

“Let’s get something straight,” Biden snapped at the civil rights leaders. “You shouldn’t be disappointed. What I’ve done so far is more than anyone else has done this far.”

Despite Biden’s decades in government, the most powerful changes made in the black community appear to be coming from the administration of political outsider President Donald Trump. Last year, a surge in jobs led to record low black unemployment, meaning more money and more power for minority communities.

Nevertheless, Biden continued to lecture the leaders, also lashing out at President Donald Trump.

“I didn’t want to run this time,” he said. “I ran this time because of the racist son of a gun who was president of the United States of America. That’s why I ran. …

“I’m the guy that took on every single time somebody was threatened in this country. The only white boy you know who did it, period.”

The civil rights leaders were forced to sit for another 20 minutes as Biden continued to repeat his platform to the same group that just expressed concerns about it.

Needless to say, Biden’s tone didn’t win him any friends on the progressive left.

Users across social media soon began to call him out as his behind-closed-doors treatment of civil rights leaders began to go viral.

RELATED: Photos: As Joe Biden Calls for 'Unity,' His Dogs Play Tug-of-War with Trump Chew Toy

I just listened to the audio from the meeting some civil rights leaders had w/ @JoeBiden this past week. VERY DISAPPOINTING. First off, he sometimes projected rudeness and irritation. Worse than that, he basically told them that he’s not going to do a lot of executive orders. — Shaun King (@shaunking) December 10, 2020

Finally listened to the leaked audio of Biden meeting with Civil Rights leaders and all I can say is that guy sucks. — Yung Fred (@WaywardWinifred) December 13, 2020

Joe Biden to Civil Rights leaders: Shuttup & dribble — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) December 11, 2020

Black Lives Matter, which was not invited to the call, said it was “unacceptable” that the organization was locked out of a high-level discussion.

If Biden’s leaked audio is any indication, civil rights leaders should expect more of the same from his likely presidency.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.