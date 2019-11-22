SECTIONS
Biden Snaps at Heckler, Offers Stunning Response: 'You Should Go Vote for Trump'

By Jack Davis
Published November 22, 2019 at 8:56am
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told an anti-deportation protester to vote for President Donald Trump during a tense exchange at a Thursday town hall in South Carolina.

The former vice president was speaking at Lander University in Greenwood before an audience of about 800 people when protesters began chanting, “Not one more deportation.”

Video clips of the interaction show that the protesters temporarily drowned him out.

“No matter what happens, if someone commits murder, they should be deported,” Biden told the crowd.

As chants continued, one man emerged from the crowd. Fox News and others identified him as Carlos Rojas, an activist with the immigrant rights group Cosecha Movement.

Rojas took Biden to task for the deportation record of former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president.

“In 2008, I was a volunteer for Obama because I had hope and I believed in the promises to the immigrant community,” Rojas said. “The fact is that over those eight years there were 3 million people that were deported and separated from their families.”

Are you in favor of deporting illegal immigrants?

Biden’s surprising response: “You should vote for Trump. You should vote for Trump.”

“No, I’m not going to do that,” Rojas said, “but I want to make sure that immigrant families … aren’t hurt. And you have the power as a candidate to actually commit to stop all deportations from day one through executive action, and we want to hear you say that.”

Biden did not budge.

“I will not stop all deportations. If you commit a crime, that’s a felony,” he affirmed.

As the unrest continued, Biden sought to get the crown on his side by pledging, “There will be no family separations under my … as president of the United States.”

“That’s a lie,” someone injected.

“That’s a lie, you said?” Biden replied as the audience began to chant again.

In comparing deportations, The Washington Post reported that through the first three years of his presidency, Obama deported 1.18 million people, while Trump has deported fewer than 800,000 people.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
