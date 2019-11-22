Biden Snaps at Heckler, Offers Stunning Response: 'You Should Go Vote for Trump'

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told an anti-deportation protester to vote for President Donald Trump during a tense exchange at a Thursday town hall in South Carolina.

The former vice president was speaking at Lander University in Greenwood before an audience of about 800 people when protesters began chanting, “Not one more deportation.”

Video clips of the interaction show that the protesters temporarily drowned him out.

“No matter what happens, if someone commits murder, they should be deported,” Biden told the crowd.

As chants continued, one man emerged from the crowd. Fox News and others identified him as Carlos Rojas, an activist with the immigrant rights group Cosecha Movement.

Rojas took Biden to task for the deportation record of former President Barack Obama, whom Biden served as vice president.

“In 2008, I was a volunteer for Obama because I had hope and I believed in the promises to the immigrant community,” Rojas said. “The fact is that over those eight years there were 3 million people that were deported and separated from their families.”

Biden’s surprising response: “You should vote for Trump. You should vote for Trump.”

“No, I’m not going to do that,” Rojas said, “but I want to make sure that immigrant families … aren’t hurt. And you have the power as a candidate to actually commit to stop all deportations from day one though executive action, and we want to hear you say that.”

Biden did not budge.

“I will not stop all deportations. If you commit a crime, that’s a felony,” he affirmed.

At Biden Town Hall in Greenwood, man challenges Biden on 3 million deportations. “You should vote for Trump then,” he cuts him off. “I’m not gonna do that,” man responds. pic.twitter.com/TfZxMHZCnD — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) November 22, 2019

“You should vote for Trump,” Joe Biden tells @CosechaMovement protester Carlos Rojas at tonight’s town hall in Greenwood, S.C. Rojas and other protesters from the group were criticizing Obama-era deportations and asked Biden to say he’d end all deportations — which he rejected. pic.twitter.com/od188WIlrQ — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) November 22, 2019

Here’s a fuller rundown of exchange where Biden told immigration protester in Greenwood to vote for Trump. The man (ID’d by @CosechaMovementas @Carlos_RojasNJ) was asking Biden to commit to ending *all* deportations. (Started video after protest started but recorder was on) 1/2 pic.twitter.com/GUqdfIxPUT — Julia Terruso (@JuliaTerruso) November 22, 2019

As the unrest continued, Biden sought to get the crown on his side by pledging, “There will be no family separations under my … as president of the United States.”

“That’s a lie,” someone injected.

“That’s a lie, you said?” Biden replied as the audience began to chant again.

In comparing deportations, The Washington Post reported that through the first three years of his presidency, Obama deported 1.18 million people, while Trump has deported fewer than 800,000 people.

