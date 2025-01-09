President Joe Biden is plucking about a half a billion dollars’ worth of military hardware from American stockpiles to ship to Ukraine.

The announcement was made as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Germany on Thursday and called for continued support for Ukraine as the country nears the three-year anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion, according to Fox News.

President-elect Donald Trump has voiced skepticism over the Biden administration’s policy toward Ukraine and has said he wants to end the conflict.

Biden is sending another $500 Million in weapons to Ukraine. North Carolina is still devastated and….

California is Burning. pic.twitter.com/e2R8iyItIk — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 8, 2025

“If Putin swallows Ukraine, his appetite will only grow,” Austin said as nations backing Ukraine gathered, referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“If autocrats conclude that democracies will lose their nerve, surrender their interests, and forget their principles, we will only see more land grabs. If tyrants learn that aggression pays, we will only invite even more aggression, chaos, and war,” he said.

Austin said the West must defy Putin.

“Retreat will only provide incentives for more imperial aggression,” Austin said. “And if we flinch, you can count on Putin to push further and punch harder. Ukraine’s survival is on the line. But so is the security of Europe, the United States, and the world.”

Will Trump end the conflict in Ukraine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (774 Votes) No: 2% (14 Votes)

Zelenskyy said that to stop now would be pointless.

“We’ve come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now and not keep building on the defense coalitions we’ve created,” Zelenskyy said. “No matter what’s going on in the world, everyone wants to feel sure that their country will not just be erased off the map.”

Biden used his presidential drawdown authority to take weapons from Americans stockpiles in the 74th package of equipment sent to Ukraine since August 2021. Since February 2022, the U.S. has given Ukraine about $66 billion in aid.

On a day where Americans in Los Angeles are watching their homes, pets, and businesses burn—and could use some aid—the Biden administration is preparing to send another $500 million to Ukraine. This is why they lost. pic.twitter.com/Z0MOJjvLXs — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 8, 2025

A Department of Defense news release said, the latest aid package includes air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons, support equipment for F-16s, ammunition, communications equipment, and armored bridging systems.

Ukraine is currently trying to expand the land it holds inside Russia’s Kursk region while Russia attacks Ukraine with long-range missiles, according to ABC.

Zelenskyy called the Kursk offensive “one of our biggest wins” that has led to severe casualties among Russian and North Korean troops.

At least 100 North Korean soldiers deployed to support Russia’s war effort in Ukraine have been killed since entering combat this month. 1000’s are in the Kursk border region with both Ukrainian & South Korean ‘military types’ observing they’ve proven a burden due to outdated… pic.twitter.com/5SviqYAtXN — Mr Pål Christiansen (@TheNorskaPaul) December 23, 2024

The aid package, which is expected to be the last before Biden leaves office, comes as the administration prepares to release a new round of sanctions against Russia, according to CNN.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.