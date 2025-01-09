Share
President Joe Biden attends an interfaith prayer service on Monday with the families and community members impacted by the terrorist attacks in New Orleans on Jan. 1. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)
President Joe Biden attends an interfaith prayer service on Monday with the families and community members impacted by the terrorist attacks in New Orleans on Jan. 1. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Biden Sneaks In Another Massive Spending Package 11 Days Before Trump Enters Office

 By Jack Davis  January 9, 2025 at 8:55am
President Joe Biden is plucking about a half a billion dollars’ worth of military hardware from American stockpiles to ship to Ukraine.

The announcement was made as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Germany on Thursday and called for continued support for Ukraine as the country nears the three-year anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion, according to Fox News.

President-elect Donald Trump has voiced skepticism over the Biden administration’s policy toward Ukraine and has said he wants to end the conflict.

“If Putin swallows Ukraine, his appetite will only grow,” Austin said as nations backing Ukraine gathered, referring to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“If autocrats conclude that democracies will lose their nerve, surrender their interests, and forget their principles, we will only see more land grabs. If tyrants learn that aggression pays, we will only invite even more aggression, chaos, and war,” he said.

Austin said the West must defy Putin.

“Retreat will only provide incentives for more imperial aggression,” Austin said. “And if we flinch, you can count on Putin to push further and punch harder. Ukraine’s survival is on the line. But so is the security of Europe, the United States, and the world.”

Will Trump end the conflict in Ukraine?

Zelenskyy said that to stop now would be pointless.

“We’ve come such a long way that it would honestly be crazy to drop the ball now and not keep building on the defense coalitions we’ve created,” Zelenskyy said. “No matter what’s going on in the world, everyone wants to feel sure that their country will not just be erased off the map.”

Biden used his presidential drawdown authority to take weapons from Americans stockpiles in the 74th package of equipment sent to Ukraine since August 2021. Since February 2022, the U.S. has given Ukraine about $66 billion in aid.

A Department of Defense news release said, the latest aid package includes air defense missiles, air-to-ground weapons, support equipment for F-16s, ammunition, communications equipment, and armored bridging systems.

Ukraine is currently trying to expand the land it holds inside Russia’s Kursk region while Russia attacks Ukraine with long-range missiles, according to ABC.

Zelenskyy called the Kursk offensive “one of our biggest wins” that has led to severe casualties among Russian and North Korean troops.

The aid package, which is expected to be the last before Biden leaves office, comes as the administration prepares to release a new round of sanctions against Russia, according to CNN.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation