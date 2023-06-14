Biden Snubs Over a Thousand NCAA Champion Athletes, Sends Message with What He Did Instead

You may remember the old joke that goes “I’d would rather have a root canal” than attend some event or another? Well, it appears that Joe Biden is actually living that bon mot after deciding to have a root canal instead of attending the White House event for NCAA athletes.

More than a thousand NCAA athletes from all across the country, including dozens of championship teams from Divisions I, II, and III, were set to be honored at the White House on Monday. But where was the president? Was he there to greet these college stars for an event that had been planned for months?

Apparently not.

Biden snubbed the event. He’d rather have a root canal, the White House reported.

According to the Associated Press, the White House trotted out cackling Vice President Kalama Harris to greet the sports stars.

“You inspire so many across our country, people you may never meet,” Harris told the athletes. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve.”

According to The Spun, the “Presidential Dental Team” had other ideas about what Biden was to be doing on Monday.

“Our Presidential Dental Team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was able to perform an examination, to include x-rays, in the White House Dental Operatory. They determined that endodontic treatment (root canal) was most appropriate. Initial root canal procedure was performed at the time, with a plan for specialized endodontal follow up in the near future. The President tolerated the procedure well. There were no complications,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote.

“He is experiencing further discomfort this morning, which was anticipated. The endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed will complete the President’s root canal today, at the White House,” the report read.

Biden had a root canal. That stinks! pic.twitter.com/JCmAOjYMmD — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 12, 2023

It seems odd that this root canal was so sudden and could not be avoided when the NCAA event had been planned for months. Especially since Biden seemed perfectly fine — well, as fine as he can be, anyway — as he attended a huge celebration of the leftist LGBT agenda held over the weekend where he placed the gay “pride” flag above the U.S. flag and invited a transgender activist who paraded around the White House grounds bare-breasted.

This is the not the first time that the Biden administration has perpetrated a misstep with the NCAA.

Back in April, the Louisiana State University Tigers beat Iowa 102-85 to claim the NCAA women’s basketball championship, but the win was marred when LSU star Angel Reese was branded as a sore winner for taunting Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

With the controversy swirling in the media and on social media, first lady Jill Biden jumped in and offered to invite both the winning LSU and the losing Iowa teams to the White House to celebrate the NCAA’s final game. It was an invitation that Angel Reese blasted as an example of Jill Biden not standing up for LSU in the wake of the taunting accusations.

Reese blasted Jill Biden in a tweet saying that her invitation of both teams was “A JOKE.”

Reese also said that no one on her team wanted Jill Biden to visit their locker room during the big game, Sports Illustrated noted at the time.

It was all so embarrassing, Jill Biden later rescinded her invitation to Iowa and apologized for the whole mess.

Whatever else, it seems strange that Joe Biden was so suddenly out of sight as his crooked government was handing out indictments to Donald Trump.

