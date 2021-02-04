While President Joe Biden continues to ease up on the Chinese Communist Party, increasingly disturbing reports continue to surface concerning the CCP’s genocide of the Uighur population.

Located in China’s Xinjiang region, the Uighurs are an ethnic minority — the majority of which are practicing Muslims.

Numerous reports indicate the Chinese government is rounding up Uighurs and sending them to concentration camps where they are subjected to torture, forced sterilization and political indoctrination.

The validity of these reports eventually led former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to heavily sanction the CCP and officially declare their actions against the Uighurs an act of genocide on Jan. 19, his last day in office.

Most recently, multiple former Uighur detainees of the CCP came forward to BBC News, alleging “systematic rape” is occurring within the Xinjiang concentration camps.

TRENDING: Lindsey Graham Has a Warning for Kamala Harris, Democrats: 'Be Careful What You Wish For'

“First-hand accounts from inside the internment camps are rare, but several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture,” the BBC News article said.

One of the Uighur women to come forward, Tursunay Ziawudun, said that “women were removed from the cells ‘every night’ and raped by one or more masked Chinese men.”

Although unable to fully confirm her story, BBC was given “travel documents and immigration records … [that] corroborate the timeline of her story.”

Gulzira Auelkhan, a Kazakh woman from Xinjiang who was detained for 18 months, additionally claimed she was “forced to strip Uighur women naked and handcuff them, before leaving them alone with Chinese men.”

The men “would pay money to have their pick of the prettiest young inmates,” Auelkhan told BBC.

Should Joe Biden be more tough on China? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (79 Votes) 2% (2 Votes)

A third woman, Qelbinur Sedik, worked as a Chinese language teacher in the Xinjiang camps. She told the outlet that a camp policewoman confirmed to her the stories of gang rape within the camps were, indeed, true.

“I asked her, ‘I have been hearing some terrible stories about rape, do you know about it?’ She said we should talk in the courtyard during lunch,” Sedik said.

“So I went to the courtyard, where there were not many cameras.

“She said, ‘Yes, the rape has become a culture. It is gang rape and the Chinese police not only rape them but also electrocute them. They are subject to horrific torture.'”

RELATED: Beijing Already Bossing Biden Around, Issues a 'Red Line' and Demands He Strictly Abide by It

Despite numerous similar reports of CCP abuses continuing to surface, since his swearing-in, Biden has been much less tough on the communist government.

According to China policy analyst, lawyer and journalist Gordon Chang, Biden has been giving China “everything that they want.”

“We have seen this, for instance, with joining the Paris accord, rejoining the World Health Organization, his Jan. 26 memorandum on xenophobic attacks, which he blamed President [Donald] Trump for xenophobia in the United States,” Chang said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” according to The Daily Wire.

In addition to Chang’s listed concerns, on Jan. 24, Biden lifted sanctions preventing China from “exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States bulk-power system.”

The CCP’s genocide of the Uighur population is nothing short of pure evil.

While leftists cry about the imaginary forces of “systemic racism” in America, a communist regime is actively performing their own ethnic cleansing of a minority population.

If Biden was less concerned with appeasing foreign powers and appearing “woke” to his more radical followers, maybe something could actually be done to help the Uighur people.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.