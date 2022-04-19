Biden Spills His 2024 Plans to Obama: Report

President Joe Biden told former President Barack Obama that he is planning on running again in the 2024 election.

“[Biden] wants to run and he’s clearly letting everyone know,” one source familiar with the conversations between Obama and Biden said, The Hill reported.

This is not the first time that Biden has hinted that he plans on running again.

In March, during a press conference in Brussels, Biden claimed that he would be “very fortunate” if he were to face former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election again, Politico reported.

“In the next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” Biden said.

At the end of last year, in December 2021, Biden said he would run for re-election if he was in “good health,” the Washington Post reported.

At that time, Biden once again referenced the possibility of running against Trump again.

“Why would I not run against Donald Trump as the nominee?” Biden said. “That would increase the prospect of running.”

Trump has also hinted at the possibility of running again in 2024.

In February, at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida, Trump talked about doing it again “a third time,” the Washington Post reported.

“We did it twice, and we’ll do it again,” Trump said at CPAC. “We’re going to be doing it again a third time.”

With the possibility of Trump running again, Biden seems to think he has the best chance of beating him. That is what allegedly came up in conversations between Biden and Obama.

“I believe he thinks he’s the only one who can beat Trump. I don’t think he thinks there’s anyone in the Democratic party who can beat Trump and that’s the biggest factor,” the source familiar with the Obama-Biden talks said, The Hill reported.

Biden’s confidence comes despite the fact that he has a very low approval rating.

He currently has a 42 percent approval rate, FiveThirtyEight reported.

Over the past several months, thousands of Americans have become particularly concerned and unhappy with how Biden is handling the inflation crisis and also the response to the war in Ukraine, NPR reported.

“Overall, only 36% of Americans say Biden is doing a good job in response to the war in Ukraine, while 52% say he’s not,” NPR reported.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen Reports found that a majority of voters are blaming Biden for the record high inflation that is hurting all Americans.

“The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 64% of Likely U.S. Voters believe the policies of Biden’s administration have increased inflation, while only eight percent (8%) think Biden’s policies have reduced inflation,” Rasmussen reported.

Biden will also be 82 years old by the time of the election in 2024.

He was already the oldest president to take office when he was 78.

But as Biden has said in the past, he is great believer in “fate,” and he seems to be indicating that “fate” is leading him to run again.

“I’m a great respecter of fate,” Biden said during an interview with ABC News‘ David Muir in December. “Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I am in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact I would run again.”

This latest admission to Obama seems to show that Biden is still set on this path to pursue re-election.

