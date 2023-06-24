The Joe Biden administration is doing all it can to avoid telling the American people anything about Hunter Biden’s alleged crimes. On Friday, White House spokesman John Kirby literally walked away from the podium rather than answer to the American people.

Retired Rear Admiral John Kirby, who was initially Biden’s Pentagon press secretary, is the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council. He often appears at White House press briefings.

But, despite the mounting evidence against Hunter Biden, Kirby proved wholly uninterested in answering questions about what the president knew and when he knew it about Hunter’s crooked business dealings.

As the White House transcript reveals, Kirby hemmed and hawed when a reporter asked his question, and soon he just walked away from the podium and turned his back on the American people.

During Friday’s White House press briefing, Newsmax Washington correspondent James Rosen asked Kirby about some of the latest evidence that has emerged that seems to prove that Joe Biden knew far more about Hunter’s crooked business dealings than he has let on.

“The House Ways and Means Committee yesterday released documents — their authenticity nowhere challenged — that included a July 2017 WhatsApp message sent by Hunter Biden to Henry Zhao, a Chinese Communist Party official,” Rosen said as a preface to his question.

He then went on to quote the WhatsApp message:

“‘I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge, that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.’ Unquote.”

After revealing that damning evidence, Rosen asked his probing and pertinent question.

“So, just a couple of questions about this. First, does this not undermine the President’s claim during the 2020 campaign, and the reaffirmations of that claim by his two press secretaries since then, that he never once discussed his son’s overseas business dealings with him?” Rosen asked.

Chaos ensues in the White House briefing room after @JamesRosenTV asks Biden spokesman John Kirby about the explosive whistleblower allegations in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation. Kirby refuses to comment and walks out of the room. pic.twitter.com/YTXU8saNLi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2023

Kirby immediately tried to deflect, saying, “No. And I’m not going to comment further on this.”

“Where was he on July 30th?” Rosen pushed.

“Your answer was, ‘No,’ it doesn’t undercut it,” Rosen replied. “So, I’m asking you to explain that,” he said.

But Kirby kept trying to avoid the question.

“Let me sa — let me save you some breath. If you’re going to ask about this, I am not address…” Kirby said.

“I have an abundance of breath, as you know,” Rosen quipped.

“I know you do, more than I’d like you to have,” Kirby replied. “I am not going to address this issue from this podium. I’m just not going to do it.”

“Why not? Is there a reason?” Rosen wondered, asking why this presidential spokesman was refusing to comment on something so important.

“Not going to do it,” Kirky said again. Then he just walked away from the podium.

Newsmax’s James Rosen reads the extortion text Hunter Biden sent to a Chinese Communist business partner which stated Joe Biden was “in the room” and he needed to pay up. Kirby refuses to answer and then walks away from the podium he couldn’t get out of there fast enough! Good… pic.twitter.com/ZiO0IndUaM — 🇺🇸 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) June 23, 2023

The American people deserve answers about Hunter Biden, his father, and their thuggish business dealings with America’s enemies in China, Ukraine and other places. This isn’t some unconnected, low-life hustler, after all. This is the family of the president of the United States, allegedly using the president’s past and present positions both as vice president and president to bring millions of dollars into Hunter’s bank account and to arrange preferential treatment for many of Joe Biden’s other family members.

The Biden administration is working as hard as possible not to tell the American people just how deep into the pockets of our enemies the president of the United States really is.

