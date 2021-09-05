Path 27
Biden Spotted with Instruction Sheet to Help Him Remember Names and Faces of People He's Interacting With

 By Jack Davis  September 5, 2021 at 11:05am
President Joe Biden’s mental state is such that he carries a cheat sheet to match names with faces.

A copy of the tightly scripted president’s sheet was cited by the New York Post in its coverage of Biden’s trip to Louisiana on Friday.

Biden toured parts of the state that had been damaged by Hurricane Ida earlier in the week.

As he walked to Marine One, a cheat sheet of names and photos was visible in his pants pocket. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, and Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng were visible on the sheet the Post saw.

The Post reported that what appeared to be a script also was in Biden’s pocket.

“Can Joe Biden do anything without a cheat sheet? He couldn’t give a speech on Afghanistan after 5 p.m.,” Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe told the network.

“It’s abundantly clear he’s not operating on full cylinders. He should be in retirement, not leading a country. It’s time we start talking about it more. Everyone sees it.”

Is Joe Biden mentally competent enough to remain as president?

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said former President Donald Trump did not need the level of memory aids required by Biden.

“President Trump certainly never carried a ‘cheat sheet’ with him,” McEnany told Fox News. “As any good staff would, we often provided him with a pocket card before he left the plane, but he usually just left it on Air Force One and definitely never relied on it to remember the names of those he was meeting on the tarmac.”

Biden’s mental competence has been questioned by Republican U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, former physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Trump.

Biden’s compromised mental faculties are “obvious,” Jackson said, according to Breitbart.

“He’s not of sound mind,” Jackson said. “There’s no way he’s of sound mind. … It’s so obvious to everyone at this particular point that this man is not cognitively fit to be our president. I would love for him to take (a cognitive test). I demanded that he’d take one, I’m still insisting that he take one, at least make an effort to document to us that you can do this.”

Jackson said Biden’s impairment cannot be denied forever.

“There is just absolutely positively no way — I promise you — this man cannot — he cannot make it to the end of his four-year term,” Jackson told Breitbart. “He won’t, and I don’t know at what point that happens. I don’t know how it happens. I don’t know if he resigns, I don’t know if they use the 25th Amendment to get rid of him.

“I don’t know if we ultimately impeach him over his dereliction of duty related to Afghanistan, but somehow or another he leaves. He does not finish this term, and eventually the Democrats will be the ones pushing that, because they can’t cover up for him anymore.”

“The Democrats and the mainstream media can only cover up for this man so much. But this is something, and I said this before: Joe Biden is not a fine wine. He is not going to get better with time. This is going to continue to progress and get worse and worse, and eventually, they will not be able to cover that up,” Jackson said.

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
