Biden Does What His Staff Told Him He 'Can't Do,' Calls 'All the Young Women' Onstage at White House Event

President Joe Biden had yet another awkward moment involving children at the White House on Monday.

Biden was hosting the Gotham F.C. professional women’s soccer team, who won the National Women’s Soccer League championship last year.

Everything was going fine.

Team captain Ali Krieger thanked Biden for honoring the team, but suddenly things went kind of off-the-rails.

Biden went to the podium and said, “I thought when I got to be president I’d get to do things that I want to do, but my staff tells me what I can’t do.”

“But I’m gonna do it anyway,” he added.

And then proceeded, for some unknown reason, to call “all the young women, the young kids” in the room to the stage; soon thereafter, he added that boys could come, too.

He then started talking to some of them.

When the kids mostly stood to the side of the stage, he insisted they join him in the center.

Biden was then given a jersey, and he turned around and started talking to the kids some more.

The event had taken a turn the organizers did not anticipate, and suddenly, music began to play closing out the ceremony.

To summarize: The event was to honor the women’s Gotham F.C. championship team. The president decided to make it about kids. He talked to them, and the ceremony ended.

At least, the whole thing was not as weird as when as vice president, Biden insisted on sniffing a young girl’s hair and kissing her during a Senate swearing-in ceremony, causing her to recoil.

In this clip at another swearing-in ceremony, former VP Biden starts strangely sniffing the hair of a very young girl (he just met) repeatedly, also kissing on her. This man clearly has no boundaries. pic.twitter.com/MxYxEJVDRR — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

Completely inappropriate to say the least.

It is a pattern of not respecting personal boundaries with women and children going back awhile.

At least there was no hair sniffing on Monday.

